Seth Neitlich, foreground, waits as teammate Charlie Siddons hits the ball during their No. 1 doubles match Tuesday in Venice. It was the squads first match of the year, facing Naples' Bishop Verot High.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Tess Tchorbadjiev awaits play as Christine Wu serves Tuesday in the Venice Indians first tennis match of the season.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Venice High School's Charlie Siddons, a senior, returns a volley during the Indians' match against Naples Bishop Verot on Tuesday. It was the first match for the team.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Venice Indians tennis coach Wayne Roberts talks to his No. 2 doubles team of Tess Tchorbadjiev and Christine Wu on Tuesday evening during their first match of the season.
GONDOLIER PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Venice High School's Charlie Siddons and Seth Neitlich celebrate a point Tuesday night during their No. 1 doubles match facing off with a Bishop Verot out of Naples.
The boys and girls squads took to the courts Tuesday, hosting Naples' Bishop Verot in their first match of the year.
The boys team returns a heavy slate of its 2022 group - and 2022 was a stellar year for the team.
It included its No. 1 doubles tandem of Seth Neitlich and Charlie Siddons reaching the state title match before losing.
They are now seniors and teamed up again.
Other members for the boys team included Josh Lim, a senior who is starting at No. 2 singles who recently moved to Venice from Illinois along with seniors Aravind Rajeev and Pranav Mayor; juniors Evan VanBuskirk, Grant Burroughs and Hayden Guthrie, sophomore Simon Ayer and freshman Joe Calleia.
The girls team won the district title, regional title and had a state appearance to go with their work in 2022. It went 16-1 during the regular season and a nearly perfect district tournament a year ago.
Nicole Cierniak and Nika DeLong were both All Area a year ago - and both return.
Other team members include juniors Adela Piskor, Sophia Teijelo, Leah Woolverton; sophomores Christine Wu and Tess Tchorbadjiev and Kenzie DeLong and freshmen Joy Jia and Emma Edlin.
On Tuesday, head coach Wayne Robertson was happy to return to the courts.
"I always have great kids on the tennis team; good athletes, good students and good people," he said. "If I didn't enjoy doing this with the kids, I wouldn't be here after, what, 27 years?"
Results for Tuesday were not available at deadline. They will be posted at www.yoursun.com.
The squads return to the courts 3 p.m. Thursday at Lemon Bay; they stay on the road with matches at Bradenton Christian on Feb. 13 and at North Port on Feb. 15 before returning home to host St. Stephens on Thursday, Feb. 16.
