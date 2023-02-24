VENICE - Venice topped North Port, Cardinal Mooney and Booker in weightlifting Thursday in Venice.
The Iron Indians took first with 80 points; North Port added 34, followed by Cadrinal Mooney with 28 and Booker with 9, according to Venice weightlifting coach Clay Burton.
"We had a good meet," Burton said. "It was good. That's what you're looking for. Every meet, the kids get stronger."
Venice had weightlifters placing first in seven of 10 weight classes.
Among first places for Venice were Brycen Fraser; Remy Frick, Max Hale, Adam Papantonakis, Jack Commander, David Galloway and Collin Adkins.
"Adkins had a really good meet again," Burton said of the senior.
Adkins put up a combined 650 pounds during the day.
Burton also pointed out Frick and Galloway as having stellar performances. Frick, at 139, put up 430 pounds while Galloway, at 238 pounds, put up 545 pounds on the day.
"Everybody improved and that what's we're looking for at this point," Burton said.
The team competes every other Thursday. In terms of seasons and competitions, it's shorter with fewer meets than many sports. It has four meets before playoff season begins. It next hosts Charlotte High on March 9 before going to Sarasota County Championship Meet at Imagine School North Port on March 23.
Post season begins March 30 at Charlotte High.
"I think this is perfect," Burton said. "It's a perfect length for the season."
Thursday's results:
• 119 pound class
Brian Cole, third, 235 pounds combined total
Donald Johnson, fourth, 225 pounds combined total
• 129 pound class
Brycen Fraser, first, 360 pounds combined total
Aiden DeBrun, second place, 355 pounds combined total
• 139 pound class
Remy Frick, first, 430 pounds combined total
Josiah Arcadipane, third, 315 pounds combined total
• 154 pound class
Max Hale, first, 440 pounds combined total
Dominic Cira, second, 390 pounds combined total
• 169 pound class
Adam Papantonakis, first, 460 pounds combined total
Malakai Corbett, second, 405 pounds combined total
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.