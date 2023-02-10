Sarasota High School's junior Jhoan Agudelo lifts the clean and jerk on Thursday at Venice High School during the first competition of the season. The night included Imagine School North Port, Sarasota and Venice.
Venice High School senior Remy Frick lifts Thursday night in the first weightlifting competition of the boys season.
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Darwin Hale, a senior at Venice High, attempts to lift 185 pounds during a weightlifting competition Thursday night at Venice High School.
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Venice's Remy Frick lifts during the first weightlifting competition of the boys season.
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Cody Williams, of Imagine School North Port, pushes up 215 pounds in the clean and jerk competition Thursday in Venice.
SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON
Sarasota High School's junior Jhoan Agudelo lifts the clean and jerk on Thursday at Venice High School during the first competition of the season. The night included Imagine School North Port, Sarasota and Venice.
Venice team members include Donald Johnson, Brian Cole, Brycen Fraser, Aiden Debrun, Makai Barnard, Remy Frick, Darwin Hale, Jaden Wright, Dominic Cira, Malakai Corbett, Adam Papantanakis, Bradley Marte, Eli Seed, Carter Dalton, Jack Commander, Joseph Swiacki, Dave Galloway, Jaxson Moss, Collin Adkins, Keyshawn Reid, Lance Lazarczyk and Brody Cleary.
The next competitions for the Venice boys squad are hosting Cardinal Mooney and North Port on Feb. 23 and then hosting Charlotte High on March 9. The Sarasota County Championship is March 23 at Imagine School North Port.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.