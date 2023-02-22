WEDNESDAY, Feb. 22
Baseball
Cypress Lake at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.
Softball
Port Charlotte at North Port, 7 p.m.
Inspiration Academy at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.
Boys tennis
Charlotte at Ida Baker, 3 p.m.
Port Charlotte at North Port, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis
Charlotte at Ida Baker, 3 p.m.
Port Charlotte at North Port, 3 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lakewood Ranch at Venice, 6:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, Feb. 23
Girls basketball
Class 6A state semifinals
Charlotte vs. Oakleaf at Lakeland, 8 p.m.
Baseball
Charlotte at Sarasota, 6:30 p.m.
IMG Navy at Imagine, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Charlotte at Barron Collier, 7 p.m.
Lemon Bay at North Port, 7 p.m.
DeSoto County at Booker, 6 p.m.
Boys tennis
Sebring at Lemon Bay, 4:30 p.m.
DeSoto County at Avon Park, 4 p.m.
Sarasota Christian at North Port, 3:30 p.m.
Venice at Out-of-Door, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis
Sebring at Lemon Bay, 4:30 p.m.
DeSoto County at Avon Park, 4 p.m.
Sarasota Christian at North Port, 3:30 p.m.
Venice at Out-of-Door, 3 p.m.
Boys weightlifting
Charlotte at Fort Myers tri-meet, 5 p.m.
North Port, Venice at Venice Tri-meet, 3 p.m.
Track and field
Charlotte Quad Invitational at Charlotte, 3 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Out-of-Door at Venice, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, Feb. 24
Boys basketball (if necessary)
Region 6A-3 championship
Charlotte vs. TBD, tba
Wrestling
Charlotte, Port Charlotte at Region 2A-3 meet at Charlotte
Venice, North Port at Region 3A-2 meet
Lemon Bay at Region 1A-3 meet at Lemon Bay
Baseball
Port Charlotte at Palmetto, 7 p.m.
Lemon Bay at North Port, 7 p.m.
DeSoto County at Imagine, 6:30 p.m.
Parrish Community at Venice, 7 p.m.
Softball
Charlotte at Evangelical Christian, 4 p.m.
Bishop Verot at Venice, 6 p.m.
Track and field
North Port, Venice at Ram Invitational (Riverview), 3 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Venice at Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Boys water polo
Venice vs. Gateway/Osceola at Kissimmee, tbd
Girls water polo
Venice vs. Gateway/Osceola at Kissimmee, tbd
SATURDAY, Feb. 25
Girls basketball (if necessary)
Class 6A state championship
Charlotte vs. TBD, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Charlotte, Port Charlotte at Region 2A-3 meet at Charlotte
Venice, North Port at Region 3A-2 meet
Lemon Bay at Region 1A-3 meet at Lemon Bay
MONDAY, FEB. 27
Baseball
Charlotte at Barron Collier, 7 p.m.
DeSoto County at Lake Placid, 7 p.m.
Softball
DeSoto County at Fort Meade, 7:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
DeSoto County at Port Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Venice at Sarasota, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, Feb. 28
Baseball
Fort Meade at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.
North Port at Manatee, 7 p.m.
Venice at Riverview, 7 p.m.
Sarasota Christian at Imagine, 6:30 p.m.
Softball
Charlotte at Bishop Verot, 7 p.m.
Venice at Port Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Lemon Bay at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.
North Port at Riverview, 6:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Charlotte at Lemon Bay, 3 p.m.
Port Charlotte at Hardee, 3:30 p.m.
Sarasota at Venice, 3 p.m.
Girls tennis
Lemon Bay at Charlotte, 3 p.m.
Port Charlotte at Hardee, 3:30 p.m.
Sarasota at Venice, 3 p.m.
Beach volleyball
North Port at Charlotte, 4 p.m.
Venice at Port Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Venice at Sarasota, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, March 1
Baseball
Charlotte at Bishop Verot, 7 p.m.
Port Charlotte at Imagine, 7 p.m.
Hardee at North Port, 6 p.m.
Venice at Cardinal Mooney, 4 p.m.
Softball
Gateway Charter vs. North Port at Veterans Park, 6 p.m.
Boys tennis
Port Charlotte at Oasis, 3:30 p.m.
Venice at Riverview, 3 p.m.
Beach volleyball
Lemon Bay at Bonita Springs, 4 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Manatee at Venice, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, March 2
Wrestling
IBT state championships at Silver Spurs Arena
Baseball
Cypress Lake at Lemon Bay, 7 p.m.
North Port at Sarasota, 7 p.m.
Venice at Tampa Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Softball
Charlotte at Lakewood Ranch, 7 p.m.
Lake Placid at DeSoto County, 7 p.m.
Venice at Parrish Community, 7 p.m.
Boys tennis
Port Charlotte at Charlotte, 3 p.m.
Cardinal Mooney at Lemon Bay, 3:30 p.m.
DeSoto County at Booker, 4 p.m.
Sarasota at North Port, 3:15 p.m.
Girls tennis
Port Charlotte at Charlotte, 3 p.m.
Cardinal Mooney at Lemon Bay, 3:30 p.m.
DeSoto County at Booker, 4 p.m.
Sarasota at North Port, 3:15 p.m.
Venice at Riverview, 3 p.m.
Beach volleyball
Charlotte at Braden River, 3:30 p.m.
Port Charlotte at North Port (at Centennial), 4 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Venice at Lakewood Ranch, 6:30 p.m.
