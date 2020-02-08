Seven wrestlers place for Venice

Seven Venice High School wrestlers placed Saturday at the Tony Ippolito Memorial Tournament in Brandon.

“We wrestled hard,” said Venice wrestling coach Pat Ryan. “It’s a hard tournament. We did some good things.”

Venice’s top performers include:

First place: Koen Hoffman, 138 pounds

Second place: Jack Stone, 126 pounds; Gage Tippman, 145 pounds

Third place: Bryce Taranto, 120 pounds

Fourth place: Sam Exler, 152 pounds

Fifth place: Thomas Chrone, 113 pounds

Sixth place: Blaine Taranto, 106 pounds

The Venice wrestlers will compete again Wednesday at Sarasota Military Academy.

North Port finishes third

North Port wrestlers finished in third place Saturday at the Palm Harbor Logan Kushner Wrestling Tournament.

North Port’s top performers include:

First place: Quinn White, 145 pounds; Dominic Joyce, 160 pounds

Second place: Evan Burch, 170 pounds

Third place: Tyler Eastes, 138 pounds; Anthony Calleia, 182 pounds

“The team wrestled well despite a few team members missing the tournament because of illness,” said NPHS wrestling coach Eugene Hill. Evan Burch at 170, Dominic Joyce at 160, and Quinn White all had absolutely great tournaments.”

