Staff Report
LEMON BAY 76, IMAGINE 26
The Lemon Bay boys basketball team dominated Imagine High School with an impressive 76-28 win Saturday afternoon.
Six Manta Rays players netted double-digits points, said Coach Sean Huber.
“We won two out of our last three games. It’s a good sign. The younger players — the sophomores — are playing much better,” Huber said.
Lemon Bay has a tough week ahead of them with games Tuesday at Charlotte High School, Friday at home against LaBelle, and Saturday against Dunbar at the Wally Keller Classic in Fort Myers.
COMMUNITY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
The Community Christian School’s boys basketball team had a good week, defeating some tough opponents and raising their record to 7-5.
The Mustangs defeated Canterbury on Friday night in St. Petersburg and Tuesday at home in Port Charlotte against IMG. They take on the Out-of-Door Academy in Sarasota on Monday night.
