PUNTA GORDA – The Charlotte High School wrestling team made up for a disappointing semifinal Saturday morning in the Class 2A-3 regional tournament by winning all four of its finals matches in the afternoon, including perhaps the greatest performance by one of Charlotte’s all-time greats, but only if you didn’t blink.
In total, 10 Tarpons will be going to the state tournament next weekend, while a vastly improved Port Charlotte team will send two to states.
Patrick Nolan hung on to defeat Voshawn Baker of Dixie Hollins 8-5 in the 113-pound championship for Charlotte. Andrew Austin dominated Demetri Zertopoulis of Palmetto Ridge with a 7-0 shutout in 126.
“I didn’t have a hard match until the finals. He surprised me. I knew I had to hold on. He’s a better wrestler so if I held on, I’d get the win,” Nolan said, who won his first regional as a junior.
Cody Rice at 170 won a 6-3 decision over Cory Cannon of Barron Collier, while Lucas Willis, going for his fifth state championship, made his final match at the Wally Keller Gymnasium something to almost remember, pinning Jacob Holland of Braden River in 12 seconds.
“I was just doing what I do. I went out with high spirits and did what I want. I’ve wrestled him before and he doesn’t come out scared. He puts in the work,” Willis said, who has won seven district titles, four district and four state titles.
“I wrestled the No. 2 wrestler in the semis and won 4-3. I beat the kid in the finals three times this season and now I’m ready for the state tournament,” said Rice who has won regionals all four years at Charlotte and was runner-up last year in states.
Also making states for Charlotte were Carmen French in 106, Isaac Church (132), and Nathaniel Box (285) all of whom placed third, while Biaggio Frattarelli (220) was fourth, losing the consolation final.
Port Charlotte put up a respectable showing while placing two wrestlers in states with Koen Hoffman (152) and Okten Logue (195) placing third.
“I’ve been wrestling all summer, working hard and all the progress showed today,” Logue said. “It’s exciting, it’s joyful and it’s a new experience.”
“We’re working on it. We’re having some fun. Last year I was feeling everyone out and this summer we were working, going to camps, and it’s paid dividends for the boys,” said Port Charlotte coach Tyler Crane.
The morning semi-finals brought lots of heartbreak to Charlotte, with French and Chase Ruiz each losing in overtime to Kevin Nguyen of Countryside and Justin Cole of Cape Coral, respectively, and Gilbert Baltutis losing a 4-3 decision to Jaden Harrah of Island Coast.
Nathaniel Box lost after using all of his time out time for sickness, forcing him to take the top late in a 1-1 match with Austin Foye of Palmetto Ridge, who escaped to earn the win.
Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said when it came down to the nitty-gritty, his wrestlers overcame the adversity.
“It was nice to win those finals. I hope we can take that momentum to the state tournament next week and win the matches we need to win,” Robinson said. “Things happen, but the boys made up for it.”
In the team competition, Palmetto Ridge (247) easily bested Charlotte, who placed second with 208 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.