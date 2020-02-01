Charlotte takes second in Gene Gorman Showcase
It was a successful outing for the Charlotte High School wrestling team as they took second in the Gene Gorman Showcase.
Saturday’s tournament featured the Tarpons and the Bobcats locally, but also brought in steep competition such as Jesuit High School in Tampa, which won the 2A state duals last week.
The Tarpons nearly swept the field, winning their first seven matches in the duals, but ran into trouble against Jesuit in the final round. The Tigers topped the Tarpons 43-25 to take the top spot.
Individually, Lucas Willis (152) and Patrick Nolan (106) led the team with five pins each at the showcase, which was held in Punta Gorda.
North Port went 3-4 in the tournament with wins over Pinellas Park, Jensen Beach and Lakewood Ranch to finish 6th out of nine teams. Tyler Eastes (145) and Sean-Michael Gonzalez (120) each had four pins.
