Venice High School baseball lost at Palmetto in a 1-run game Saturday.
Venice mustered only two hits by Connor O'Sullivan and Zac Calhoon. Palmetto, as a team, didn't do much better with four hits in the game — most of those being from Bayron Acevedo, who had three hits and the game-winning run with a solo homerun in the fourth inning.
Reegan Jackowiak pitched four innings for the Indians with three strikeouts.
Venice is now 3-2 and plays at Sarasota at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
