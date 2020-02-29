Venice High School baseball lost at Palmetto in a 1-run game Saturday.

Venice mustered only two hits by Connor O'Sullivan and Zac Calhoon. Palmetto, as a team, didn't do much better with four hits in the game — most of those being from Bayron Acevedo, who had three hits and the game-winning run with a solo homerun in the fourth inning.

Reegan Jackowiak pitched four innings for the Indians with three strikeouts.

Venice is now 3-2 and plays at Sarasota at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

