VENICE — If they replayed the District 3A-8 wrestling duals five times, there could very well be five different winners. That’s how deep that district is.
That also means that three really good teams would go home very disappointed, as only the top two teams advance.
Include Venice and North Port among the disappointed, as neither could get to the championship match Saturday at Venice High School, as hard as they tried.
Manatee and Lakewood Ranch advanced to regionals next week, with Manatee defeating the Mustangs 41-30 in the championship match.
Andrew Gugliemini, Manatee coach, said he saw results from other district duals where it was 76-6 and 72-3 in the finals.
“They don’t have a district like ours. We have five really good teams and what an improvement Riverview is doing,” Gugliemini said. “To come out on top against teams like Riverdale and Venice, I’m very pleased.”
Venice’s day was especially heartbreaking, as their forfeit in the 285-pound weight class cost the Indians a victory against Lakewood Ranch 36-35 and perhaps also cost them against Riverdale, losing 42-31 to knock them out of contention before salvaging something with a 75-0 win over Gulf Coast, which brought only seven wrestlers.
Venice coach Pat Ryan said the Indians lost to Lakewood Ranch in a close one before winter break, but this time out, his team wrestled much better.
“A lot of our guys wrestled better, but in this sport, you can’t get pinned, and that’s what it came down to in both matches,” Ryan said. “Outside of that, I’m happy with how we wrestled.”
Lauren and Jack Stone (106 and 120) and Bryce and Blaine Taranto (113 and 126) did its part for Venice, putting them up in their round-robin duals, but the upper weight classes let them down.
“Our lighter weights have all the experience and wrestled since they were kids and our heavier weights don’t. They’re 20 practices in,” Ryan said. “They want to compete, so you have to be happy with that.”
Lauren Stone said the true measure was if they left everything on the mat, which she thinks they did.
“We always come in trying to do the best we can. We have a lot of good kids and a lot who are new, so we strive to put the most effort in that we can,” Stone said. “The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but since we put our best effort in, it’s okay.”
North Port also competed well in a losing effort, finishing fourth. The Bobcats started well, holding on for a 48-35 win over Riverview, which the Bobcats made much tougher than it had to when Chris Altimeaux was DQ’ed in the 152-pound match when he inadvertently piledrove his opponent while way ahead, then the Rams were penalized a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct following the match, which made the 285-pound match moot.
The Bobcats also did well in a losing effort to Manatee 41-31, forcing them into the third-place match with Riverdale, losing 51-21.
North Port coach Eugene Hill said the team has suffered some losses, especially Ken McRae who broke his collarbone and is out for the season. A tough thing to have happen in a tough district.
“This may be the second-toughest district in the state. Every team has some really good wrestlers with the best coaches and everyone can be anybody on any given day,” Hill said.
“We took a tough loss today, but for the most part I thought I did okay,” said Gannon Wertz, who wrestled well out of 126 and went 3-0. “We need the upper weights to improve. Those are the hardest to find and they help out a lot if you can find them.”
