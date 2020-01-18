Venice High School wrestling team placed fourth out of 25 teams at the Milton Winter Memorial IBT at St. Cloud High School.
"We had three places," said Coach Pat Ryan.
The following Indians placed:
• Lauren Stone: Second place for 106 pounds
• Jack Stone: Second place for 126 pounds
• Gage Tippman: Third place for 145 pounds
The Indians face Manatee on Tuesday.
