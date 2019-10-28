TAMPA — Bucs coach Bruce Arians said NFL officials blew a quick whistle and then the game as they ruled a Titans holder down by contact and erased a fumble recovery for a touchdown Sunday.
One day following the Bucs’ 27-23 loss at Tennessee, Arians ripped officials for not seeing Brett Kern, who was the holder on the Titans’ 46-yard field goal attempt, lose the football when he was tackled by linebacker Devin White.
Safety Andrew Adams scooped the football up and returned it for a touchdown. which would have given the Bucs a 30-27 lead with 3:41 remaining. But line judge Mark Stewart ruled that Kern was down by contact. Replays that showed he had lost a fumble.
“Not to beat a dead horse, but an inadvertent whistle, if we had those last three minutes and change with a three-point lead and win the game, I think everybody is writing different stories, talking different things,” Arians said.
"So, it was more than just a play. You know, everybody except one guy saw the ball out and blew a quick whistle.
“My biggest thing is, you know, referees aren’t held accountable. Coaches get fired, general managers get fired, players get cut. Referees aren’t accountable and it’s a shame,” Arians said. "It’s been that way for 40 years and now that we’ve got a new agreement, it will be that way for 40 more years.''
Arians pointed out another critical call that cost the Bucs. In a 31-24 loss at New Orleans on Oct. 6, Antony Auclair forced a fumble on a Saints punt return. Tampa Bay recovered but the replay review determined that there was no clear recovery.
Arians said officials are supposed to let the play continue on a potential turnover rather than stop play.
"That’s the emphasis. Now two out of three (games), for us, we get turnovers that we don’t get,'' Arians said. "We get the ball. Now we still should’ve taken the ball and scored a touchdown and won the game. ... We should’ve won the game already or had a chance to win it.
"In New Orleans, I was told to challenge it because they knew we had the ball. But when you go back on replay, it wasn’t a clear recovery. So it’s like, again, it was an inadvertent whistle. So why does it continue?
"Since the Rams-Saints game the second week, when the Rams got the touchdown they didn’t get, there’s been an emphasis to let the plays go. If you can, answer why it’s happening? I don’t know?''
Arians got support from his wife, Christine, who weighed in on social media.
“NFL officiating needs (a) fundamental fix,” Christine Arians wrote. "It does not need poorly-trained part-time officials who suffer no consequences for not doing their jobs. Instead, we get new collective bargaining agreement. Shame on you Roger Goodell.''
