Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians on Thursday shot down the notion that players will report to team facilities any earlier than normal, despite missing spring camps and practices due to the coronavirus.
"Players will not report until training camp, our date right now is July 21," Arians said in a video conference with Tampa area media Thursday morning. "We may have a quarterbacks' school earlier than that."
Arians said the he seriously doubts that practices will be open to fans this summer due to concerns about the health of the fans and the players. He also revealed that the Bucs have already canceled plans to hold inter-squad practices with the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Arians is clearly frustrated with the lack of ability to work with his players face to face this spring.
"There's nothing you can do virtually to make up on-field repetitions," he said "Walk-through practices are how our guys learn, there's only so much attention span on a computer.
"Walking through and practices are the best way to teach. Those are some value reps that we've missed, I don't know how we'll make them up. Hopefully we'll get some time in camp, a few extra days would help."
While lamenting the time his team has lost on the practice field, Arians also acknowledged that some key players, including top draft picks Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tristan Wirfs, had yet to even set foot in the team facilities.
"We've missed over 400 reps already, missing all those spring practices," he said a couple of times during the call. "All of our young players have some catching up to do.
"We've got some guys that I think will have critical roles for us this year haven't been on a field or in a meeting yet."
At least one of the Bucs' new players, superstar quarterback Tom Brady, has found a way to get practice time with teammates. Brady has been staging early morning workouts with some of the offensive players on fields around the Tampa area.
Some of the players working with the six-time Super Bowl champion include fellow quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, wide receivers Mike Evans and Scotty Miller and tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Arians appeared to be pleased that Brady was exhibiting the kind of leadership the Bucs' hoped for when the signed him this offseason.
"I love it," said the Bucs' second-year coach. "It's exactly what he is and who he is.
"I think it's great team building for what we can (do) in these times. I applaud him for starting it, (and I see) more and more guys are joining in."
