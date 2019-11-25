Tampa Bay Times
TAMPA — Bucs coach Bruce Arians could laugh about it after a win, but more of the Bucs’ season-high 16 pass breakups should have ended in interceptions, he said Monday.
“I’d like to see 12 and four interceptions,” Arians said jovially after breaking down film of Sunday’s 35-22 win at Atlanta. “We dropped four that were right in our hands. We’ll put them all on the jugs (machines) next week.”
The performance was the best of the year for a beleaguered young secondary. Cornerback Carlton Davis logged five pass breakups and his first career interception. Rookie cornerback Jamel Dean also had five pass breakups.
Both, let interceptions slip through their hands, though Davis would get his first career interception later in the game.
With the Bucs leading 25-10 at the 3:15 mark in the third, middle linebacker Lavonte David cut across the middle and dropped a pass that marked a potential 10-point swing. David had open space along the far sideline and the Falcons went on to kick a 40-yard field goal.
“I think he saw himself in the end zone before he caught it, because that was just a pick-six all the way,” Arians said. “And he’s got great hands, so it was probably just getting ahead of himself.
“Other guys are DBs for a reason. If they could really catch, they’d be wideouts.”
Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, who scored a late touchdown on a fumble recovery, let a pass deflected by Vita Vea slip through his hands.
Davis’ interception was the Bucs’ second in six games. Tampa Bay’s seven interceptions are tied for 21st in the NFL.
