Michelle Atherley says she doesn’t try to get caught up in the numbers or times she needs, but even the NCAA champion couldn’t help but wonder if she could make the Olympic track and field team this past weekend.
Competing at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon during a record-setting heat wave that brought temperatures well over 100-degrees, Atherley came one spot short of making the team — finishing fourth out of the 18 athletes in the heptathlon, a seven-event competition.
“I focus mostly on my performance,” she said over the phone Tuesday after returning to Miami. “My placing and my scores, I let my coach handle that. He directs me accordingly. I get a little bit distracted if I focus on the scores.
“I try not to put too much pressure on myself, like, ‘You need to get in this place,’ but when I go into the 800s (the final event), I do start to think, ‘If you run this time, you’ll finish in this place.’ That’s the only time I start to think about it.”
It could have been tempting for Atherley to get caught up in her chances at finishing among the top three as she opened the heptathlon on Saturday with second-place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles and the 200-meter sprint and ended with a first-place finish in the 800-meter sprint on Sunday evening.
“The score that she put up is what all of us knew was there, and to be honest, there’s a little bit more there,” said Rob Jarvis, the combined events and jumps coach at the University of Miami. “If there’s any positive to coming in fourth, I think it’s that she knows she belongs with those women now.
“Annie (Kunz), Erica (Bougard) and Kendell (Williams) are three, four, five years removed from college. I think now that Michelle knows she can go toe-to-toe with them, her future is going to be bright for USA Track and Field in the heptathlon.”
While Atherley excelled in some events, she also struggled to keep up with the pack in others. Relatively new to the sport compared to her competition — her first competitive event was as a sophomore at Port Charlotte High in 2014 — Atherley had some odds stacked against her when competing against some of the best in the world.
Atherley injured the patella in her right knee in 2017 and adjusted by learning to do the high jump off her non-dominant leg. She placed 11th in the event this weekend, her lowest scoring event, while also finishing eighth in the shot put, sixth in the long jump and seventh in the javelin throw.
“It’s like trying to teach an adult how to write their signature cursive with their other hand,” Jarvis said of teaching Atherley to do the high jump off her left leg. “In the span of two-and-a-half years she’s learned to do the high jump off a different leg. Even if she jumped her lifetime best off her new leg she wouldn’t have made the team.
“But I think the throws (shot put and javelin) and the high jump are the three events where there’s the most upside.”
Jarvis said the physical peak for female track and field athletes heptathlon tends to come in the late 20s — evidenced by this year’s heptathlon finalists like Kunz (28), Bougard (27) and Williams (26) — and Atherley, 25, still has room to improve in some events.
She said she plans to continue to train in Miami with the intention to compete in the trials for both the 2022 World Athletics Championships and the 2024 Olympic Games while exploring her options in the meantime — like getting an agent and competing overseas.
“I think I’m gonna stick with it as long as I can,” said Atherley, who is on track to finish her second master’s degree at the University of Miami this fall. “I think I can get something out of it besides doing it for fun. I think I have some momentum moving forward. I don’t feel drained from doing this for the past six years or anything like that.
“I’m just in a different growth pattern. I think I have a lot of room to learn and a lot of room to grow, so that’s really encouraging. I just started late in track in general, so being able to learn as much as I have so far is amazing.”
