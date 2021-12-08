ORLANDO – Logan Martin, as the old-timers might say, is knee-high to a grasshopper.
Maybe that is why he did what he did at the end of Wednesday’s game.
Standing across from Northampton’s huge offensive line at the snap, Martin somehow found a path through the forest and ripped the handoff out of the hands of the Indians’ quarterback before he was able to give it to his running back.
The play, for all intents and purposes, iced Port Charlotte’s 30-0 victory and sent the Bandits to the Pop Warner 12U Super Bowl.
The Bandits will face the Santa Cruz Seahawks at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday in 65,000-seat Camping World Stadium.
“It felt awesome. I’ve never done that before and I liked it a lot,” Martin said. “I got through the line. They went one way and there was a big hole. I went in and the quarterback just sat there. So I took the ball and ran as fast as I could, as hard as I could.”
He didn’t get far. Because he’s small. And Northampton was not small.
But it was more than enough.
“That kid has more heart … his motor doesn’t stop,” Bandits coach Les Hassen said. “He’s never missed a practice. He deserved that, he really deserved that.
“He is going against kids that are 6-foot, 200 pounds all year and you can see what’s happening,” Hassen continued. “He’s always been successful. Even when he gets knocked on his keister, it doesn’t matter. He gets back up and the motor keeps running.”
The same could be said for the entire Bandits defense, which has now pitched a shutout against two of the nation’s top eight teams on Pop Warner’s biggest stage.
“Our defense is lights-out,” Martin said. “I give all the credit to our coaches, they all helped us get here and they coach us hard. And coach Les puts us in perfect conditions.”
Martin’s play came shortly after Bruce Blanden pulled off a similar parlor trick. Blanden tracked down a Northampton receiver in the open field, wrapped him up, then ripped the ball out of his hands. The play shocked everyone on the field just long enough for Blanden to get a full head of steam. He picked his way through Northampton players for a 60-yard touchdown return for Port Charlotte’s final points.
“It punishes (Northampton) and that gets those kids on their toes,” Hassen said of Blanden’s play. “Like, hey, they’re coming after us. We beat ‘em and beat ‘em and beat ‘em rotating our kids. That’s what works for us. It’s unreal.”
It was Blanden’s third touchdown of the day. He opened the day’s scoring by taking a pitch from quarterback Dylan Szych and racing 56 yards down the sideline for a touchdown. Just before halftime, he took another pitch, but pulled up and hit Elias Pearl for a 61-yard, catch-and-run touchdown.
Szych accounted for the Bandits’ other score, hitting Ozias Dorsey in stride over the middle for a 34-yard touchdown.
Now, all that stands between the undefeated Bandits and a national championship is a second, large team from California. Santa Cruz reached the title game with a 31-6 win against Danbury (Conn.) in the quarterfinals and a 33-6 romp Wednesday against West Lake (Texas).
Size, it seems, doesn’t matter.
“I’m excited; I can’t wait,” Martin said. “I want to win a national championship. This is the greatest experience of my life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.