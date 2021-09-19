There was a scary moment during Saturday’s 12U game between the Port Charlotte Bandits and Fort Myers Firecats, but quick action by members of both organizations rallied to save the day … and potentially a life.
In the second half of the game at Franz Ross Park, a Firecats defender made a tackle, struggled to get up, then fell back to the ground. Immediately, coaches on the field identified the player as overheating and told him to stay down.
In short order, the player was surrounded and shaded, his equipment removed, ice packs placed and a portable fan brought in to cool him down. By the time paramedics arrived, the player was feeling better and communicating.
Eventually, he got to his feet and was able to walk off the field.
Overheating and dehydration are the enemy at this time of the season and none of the local organizations are immune to the possibility, no matter the precautions taken. Proper training is key for dealing with such situations and both organizations should be applauded for their quick work on Saturday.
As for how that game turned out, read on.
On another note, while we only run a couple of photos in the print editions of The Sun, many more photos can be found on the Sun Sports Facebook page. To find the page, simply log on to Facebook and search for Sun Sports. Give the page a like while you're there and you will receive notifications any time new content is posted.
As always, these reports are compiled by the organizations and e-mailed to patrick.obley@yoursun.com by 2 p.m. each Sunday. That’s all you have to do to have your organization’s games appear in the Monday editions of The Sun.
PORT CHARLOTTE
The Bandits welcomed the Fort Myers Firecats to Franz Ross Park.
6U Bandits: Port Charlotte dominated on both sides of the ball against the Firecats. On defense, Julius “JuJu” Price delivered a big hit on a Firecats running back. The Bandits routinely got into the Firecats’ backfield and gang-tackling was the norm. Behind a stout offensive line, Nolan Lorino, Jayvion Richhart and Anthony Akins each found the end zone for touchdowns.
8U Bandits 27, Firecats 0: In a matchup of undefeated teams, the Bandits’ conference-leading defense shut out the Firecats. Port Charlotte picked up four rushing touchdowns behind the dominant offensive line of Blake Maddox, Brayden Jones, Xavier Rayhon, Daniel Edmonds Jr., Kaison Barber, Caleb Lynn, Braxton Stansbury and Adrian Long.
10U Bandits 35, Firecats 0: Jayvien Sarrano ran roughshod over the Firecats for three touchdowns and more than 150 yards rushing. Bryce Palmer added two more touchdowns. Jadan Long anchored the offensive line. Defensively, Mason Martin, Jaxon Moretti and Denali Gainer each recovered fumbles. Shane Poling and Andrew Lynn each force fumbles.
12U Bandits 25, Firecats 6: Ozias Dorsey caught one touchdown pass from Dylan Szych and ran 36 yards for another score, matching Bruce Blanden’s two rushing touchdowns. Szych converted an extra point by connecting with Chase Angelini. The offensive line of Kaison Weatherhead, Isaiah St. Jacques, Wyatt Hill and Ayden Gorr held there own against a large Firecats defensive line. On special teams, Carter Cone delivered deep kickoffs. Defensively, Javier Newell, Logan Martin and Malaki Carrion came up with big plays. Landon Russell also played well.
14U Firecats 21, Bandits 14: Chrishon Nobles and Carlos Serrano accounted for the Bandits’ two touchdowns behind the blocking of Nate Poplin, Noah Swim-Smith, Knox Johnson, Caleb Cox, Elijah Redfield, Josiah Garduno, Landon Obert and Avonte Harrison. On defense, Moises Torres, Blayne Parrish, Juju Roach and Dre Greene came up with some big plays.
CHARLOTTE
The Warriors welcomed Cape Jr. to Carmalita Park.
6U Warriors: Journee Chandler made a little history with her 37-yard touchdown run. Jarrett Marazon, Dominick Sousa and Dayton Speek also scored on Saturday, led by quarterback Zamari Maycock and an offensive line of Wyatt Ulsh, Terry Calderwood and Carson Hartzell. The defense was spearheaded by Kolby Godshall, Isaiah Evans, Malaki Fulton and Drew Pyle, allowing only one play for positive yardage.
8U Warriors 40, Cape Jr. 0: Charlotte dominated on both sides of the ball. On offense, the Warriors ran behind a strong offensive line on their way to six touchdowns from five different players. Garett Wharton had two scores, while Tyrique Haynes, Janxiel Pagan, Brendon Jones and Macari Blandin accounted for the rest. Defensively, it was a team effort with multiple tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
10U Cape Jr. 37, Warriors 0: Though they didn’t find the end zone, Charlotte got strong showings from Kaesyn Crowl, Jaedyn Walters, Ilias Lachman, Devon Maycock Jr. and Quintin Lincoln. Defensively, Gatlan Unruh and Landon Constantine were standouts.
12U Warriors 18, Cape Jr. 12: Charlotte fell behind early, taking on several injuries, but rallied for the win. Jude Kersnason stepped in at quarterback and threw a pair of touchdowns to Jackson Hay and Kwanell Bedward. Jakory Thomas-Bryant ran for the other score.
14U Warriors 36, Cape Jr. 6: Charlotte got the job done on the ground and in the air for the win. Quarterback Logan Flaherty ran for touchdown and connected with Aaron Hurley for another score. A 35-yard pass to Trenton Curliss set up the Flaherty-Hurley hookup. Michael Villegas, Carter Chalder and Jamari Vaughn each ran for a touchdown to round out the scoring. Villegas kicked a pair of extra points while Chalder and Flaherty each ran for conversions. Vaughn went over 100 yards rushing for the game. Daveon Daniels also had a good day in the backfield. Defensively, Jaxon Newton and Hurley led the team in tackles along the line. Ryland Shaffer had a strong game at cornerback while Connor Crouse made touchdown-saving tackles.
