Minor league baseball has returned to Port Charlotte.
The Tampa Bay Rays rookie affiliate in the Florida Complex League (formerly known as the Gulf Coast League), is currently playing games at Charlotte Sports Park. The Atlanta Braves affiliate is playing at CoolToday Park in North Port.
All games in this league are free of charge and open to public.
The Rays are playing a 60-game schedule which began on June 28 and runs through Sept. 18. The Rays are currently in second place in the FCL South division with an 11-5 record entering Friday's action. They play the Braves' squad at noon today.
In addition to the Braves, the Rays play the following opponents in the division, their games are played at Major League spring training sites: FCL Orioles Black, FCL Orioles Orange, FCL Pirates Black, FCL Pirates Gold, FCL Red Sox and FCL Twins.
The nine-inning games begin at noon on most days and usually 10 a.m. on Saturdays.
Fans are admitted to Charlotte Sports Park through Gate 2 (on the first base side), a half hour before first pitch on game days.
Tickets are not required for entry to the ballpark, but no outside food or drinks are allowed, aside from one personal, sealed water bottle per person. Seating is open.
The Rays coaching staff is led by manager Rafael Valenzuela and features 11 other coaches in total. Meanwhile the roster features a total of 44 players.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.