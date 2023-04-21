PORT CHARLOTTE – Landon Carter pitched the game of his life, and his teammates were determined not to let it go for naught.
Carter pitched nine innings of superb baseball, but it took a bit of daring for the Port Charlotte High baseball team to walk off with a 2-1 victory Friday against Lemon Bay at the Pirate Cove to end a four-game losing skid.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Jaxon Brown-Capo singled off Mantas reliever Will Landers. After Cayden Ruby bunted him over, Adrian Nina hit a slow ground ball to short.
Mayson Roberts had to throw quickly to get the speedy Nina, but the ball went into the dirt and first baseman Wyatt Bush couldn’t handle it.
Brown-Capo was running all the way from second and was able to just beat the throw home for the game-winner.
“You have to try to manufacture something. Anytime Adrian’s at the dish, it puts pressure on the defense to make a play,” Pirates coach Tim Roberson said. “I wasn’t holding up Jaxon. We had to create something to get this one over.”
But the real hero was Carter, who pitched a complete game on just 103 pitches, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out 10. He also retired the last 11 batters he faced, six by strikeout.
At the plate he had an RBI and two hits along with No. 9 hitter Ruby.
“I was feeling good, I just threw a lot of strikes, got them to make contact, kept my pitch count low and stayed in it,” Carter said. “I felt really good the entire game and I could have kept going.”
“If that doesn’t solidify him as player of the year, I don’t know what will,” Roberson said. “He located, hit his spots and kept them off balance. He just threw the ball so well.”
Another person who threw well was Brady Ham, who went pitch for pitch with Carter and was able to get out of some tough jams. He allowed four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in six innings before Landers finished up.
Port Charlotte manufactured a run in the first. Nina led off with a single, stole second and third and came home on Carter’s sac fly to center.
Lemon Bay (14-8) tied the game in the fourth when Jacob Connor walked, stole second and third, and came home when the catcher’s throw to third went into the outfield.
The Manta Rays threatened in the fifth, but couldn’t get a runner past first the rest of the night. Port Charlotte had the bases loaded in the sixth and couldn’t cash in, and a runner on third in the eighth, without success.
It was its third straight loss for Lemon Bay, all by one run, frustrating coach Zach Gonzales.
“Again, we hit the crap out of the ball and they were right at people. We made a lot of good plays, Brady pitched well and that was it,” he said. “We can only control the controllables and some of those uncontrollables changed the game.”
