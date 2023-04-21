PORT CHARLOTTE – Landon Carter pitched the game of his life, and his teammates were determined not to let it go for naught.

Carter pitched nine innings of superb baseball, but it took a bit of daring for the Port Charlotte High baseball team to walk off with a 2-1 victory Friday against Lemon Bay at the Pirate Cove to end a four-game losing skid.


