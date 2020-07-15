The Stone Crabs may have had their season canceled, along with the rest of the minor leagues, but that doesn’t mean that there won’t be any baseball played at Charlotte Sports Park this summer.
For the last two weeks approximately 23 members of the Tampa Bay Rays 60-man squad have been working out in Port Charlotte, the team’s so-called secondary training site, while the remainder of the squad holds workouts and intrasquad games at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.
Most of the Rays most recognizable names, and particularly those who are expected to be on the team’s 30-man opening day roster late next week, are in the St. Pete group.
The group working out at the Rays’ spring training facilities features top prospects such as shortstop Wander Franco and pitchers Joe Ryan and Shane Baz, as well as more veteran players on the fridges of the roster, such as outfielders Brian O’Grady and Ryan LaMarre.
They are expected to remain in Port Charlotte, playing intrasquad games throughout the summer in case the Rays need to call someone up because of injury. Unfortunately all of those games and practices are closed to the public and the media.
LaMarre, now on his sixth major league team, joined the Rays as an non-roster spring training invitee. He’s been staying at his sister’s house in Fort Myers since “summer camp” started, making the daily 50-minute commute. He said this second camp has been a unique experience.
“I’d almost compare it to the first couple of days of spring training, with stretching, throwing and working on a little defense,” said the 31-year-old. “We were supposed to start live (batting practice) last week, but the big-league team was kind of taking waves of pitchers up there everyday.
“But the last two days we’ve gotten to face some of our pitchers down here. The next step will be simulated games, maybe longer live BPs leading up to scrimmages.”
One of those pitchers who’s made the trip up 75 is Baz, the hard-throwing right-hander.
“I went up there for a day, just to throw,” said the 21-year-old prospect. “That was Sunday. I threw like one inning, I got three guys pretty quickly, so I faced a fourth guy, I think I threw something around 18 pitches.”
Baz faced off against a quartet of major leaguers, including two projected starters: catcher Michael Perez, third baseman Yandy Diaz, outfielder Hunter Renfroe and infielder Mike Brosseau and retired them all.
“We didn’t have any fielders, but they called them all out so I guess that counts,” he said.
Baz, the Rays fifth-rated prospect, enjoyed a break-through season last year at Single A Bowling Green, striking out 87 in 81 1/3 innings while posting a sub-3 ERA. This could have been the year he took a big step forward in his development, if the minor league season had been played.
“I try to not think about it or dwell on it,” said Baz, who rented an apartment in Englewood for the summer. “But it definitely stinks, going into what was going to be my first full season from start to finish, so I was really excited for that.
“I try to focus on the now and getting better. I have been getting better every year. I’m working on putting my pitches where I want, I’m feeling really good.”
LaMarre, the veteran, is in a different situation. The Rays know what he can do, so his focus is more on getting and staying ready should the call come. In the meantime, as one of the most experienced players here, he’s in a unique position to offer help.
“Facing the live arms the last couple of days, I’ve tried to talk to (right-hander Dylan) Covey and (Rays minor league pitcher of the year) Joe Ryan a little bit,” said LaMarre, who hit .279 in 2018 while splitting 180 big-league at bats between Boston and the White Sox.
“In terms of pitches that I saw, good pitches or (asking) why’d you throw that there. I’m not trying to bend anybody’s ear, but if guys want to hear what I see, I think it’s definitely a good time for me to learn from them and them to learn from me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.