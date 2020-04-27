Longtime Englewood resident and baseball lifer George Zuraw died in north Florida on April 24, according to family. He was 89.
After getting his start playing minor league baseball for parts of four seasons, he began his 51-year scouting career with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1956.
He then spent 20 years with the Cincinnati Reds (during which they appeared in four World Series), 12 years as assistant general manager with the Seattle Mariners and then came back to the Pirates for three more years.
Finally, he joined the Tampa Bay Rays as a major-league consultant until his retirement in 2007.
He won the “Scout of the Year” award in 1995 with the Mariners and was named “King of Baseball” at the 2002 Winter Meetings.
Zuraw and his wife, Lois, moved from Pennsylvania to Englewood several decades ago to live closer to Lois’ parents.
Due to the nature of his job, it didn’t particularly matter where Zuraw called home, so he and Lois stayed in Englewood, raising two sons — Scott and Jack.
“He was a gentle giant. He was wonderful,” Lois said of her late husband. “He played baseball and loved baseball. I was married to him from the time I was 18 until now, and I’m 85.”
Soon after moving to the area, Zuraw became a local high school football official, where he met friend Rex Rowley.
Zuraw was a scout for the Cincinnati Reds at the time — Rowley’s favorite team — and the two hit it off.
“From then on we just became friends,” Rowley said. “I didn’t golf or fish or anything, so I’d ride around with George sometimes to ballgames when he was scouting — either high school, college, minor leagues or major leagues.
“I watched him recommend different positions to general managers and (team) presidents. I was privileged to know the best scout in baseball.”
Twenty-seven players signed by Zuraw went on to play or manage in the majors, according to the Sarasota Herald Tribune, a list that includes former All-Star third baseman and 1986 World Series MVP Ray Knight and longtime major league pitching coach Larry Rothschild, the original Devil Rays manager. Zuraw also claimed to be first to scout future Hall of Fame pitchers Steve Carlton and Don Sutton, though both signed elsewhere.
While much of Zuraw’s time in the game was spent on the road, he left a lasting mark on his adopted hometown. Together, he and Rowley were instrumental in bringing spring training baseball to Port Charlotte in 1987.
“At the time they were working on the first bed tax and Port Charlotte had donated land for that purpose,” Rowley said. “(Zuraw) knew that Texas was going to sign a lease to share a spring training facility on the east coast (of Florida). So when this came up, he said maybe they should look at Port Charlotte.
“So we met with (Rangers GM Tom Grieve and team president Mike Stone), and one thing led to another and they agreed to bring their spring training site over here.”
But in 2002, the Rangers moved their spring training facilities to Arizona. Rowley and Zuraw again stepped up again and helped bring the Rays to Charlotte Sports Park in 2009 — where a building was named in their honor for their efforts.
While his legacy remains here in Port Charlotte, he left his mark on baseball diamonds around the world.
“For a while he would travel to Venezuela and Latin America and all that,” Lois said. “He traveled all over with different clubs and he loved every minute of it.”
