LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears released veteran tight end Trey Burton on Friday after his injury-riddled season.
The former Florida Gator standout dealt with a groin injury all last season and went on injured reserve in November after hurting his calf in a win over Detroit. The 28-year-old had 14 receptions for 84 yards in eight games. And when last month the Bears signed 33-year-old Jimmy Graham, an All-Pro in 2013, that put Burton’s future with the team in question.
Burton agreed to a $32 million, four-year contract with Chicago in free agency in March 2018. He set career highs with 54 receptions for 569 yards and six touchdowns in his first season with the Bears.
But he hasn’t been able to get healthy since he missed Chicago’s playoff loss to Philadelphia due to groin tightness at the end of the 2018 season. He had sports hernia surgery in the off-season and was brought along slowly during training camp.
Burton spent his first four seasons in Philadelphia after joining the team as undrafted free agent in 2014. He passed for a touchdown to quarterback Nick Foles — recently acquired by Chicago from Jacksonville — in the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory over New England in the 2017 season. The famed “Philly Special” play will forever by remembered throughout Eagles history.
The Bears went 8-8 last season and missed the playoffs after winning the NFC North at 12-4 in 2018.
