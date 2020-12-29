If this past year has taught athletes anything, it’s to not take anything for granted.
Those playing winter sports at Venice High have taken that to heart as there have been exciting storylines and promising breakout players throughout the Indians teams.
Though it may seem like the winter sports have just begun, the playoffs will be here in just over a month for the basketball and soccer teams, with wrestling and girls weightlifting following soon after.
For now, though, let’s take some time to appreciate what these Indians athletes have done in a season unlike any other.
Freshmen spark girls basketball to hot startNo team on campus has been as surprising as the girls basketball team has this season.
A team that went 9-14 last year, it took the Lady Indians just 11 games to win nine times this year — beating several local teams such as Sarasota, DeSoto County, North Port, Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay.
The drastic difference has been the infusion of young talent for second-year coach Jeremy Martin.
Freshmen players Jayda Lanham, Makenna Wright, Magdalena Daukaus and Nicole Beatty have given the team speed, athleticism and depth to pair with two experienced senior players in guards Liv Sleight and Kylie Poole.
Already 9-2 with a freshmen-laden group, it should be exciting to watch the girls basketball team develop over the coming seasons.
Burroughs breaks out for boys basketballIt was the Malachi Wideman show last year for the boys basketball team as he often scored near 30 points while providing some jaw-dropping dunks.
Now, Wideman is gone and it seems as though Tristan Burroughs took notes. The senior center has become the Indians’ go-to player and has thrived in the role.
Using his 6-foot-5, 185-pound frame, Burroughs has established himself as a low-post scorer and has also added a more consistent mid-range jumper to his game.
He put it all together in an 80-65 win over Lemon Bay, scoring 30 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. He’s flashed his potential in several games this year, and is a player worth watching as the playoffs creep closer.
Slattery scores in every game for girls soccer
The girls soccer team lost two of the best players to come through the program this past year when Kat Jordan and Mason Schilling graduated.
Senior forward Kiki Slattery, who was already a weapon last year, has taken her game to another level to help make up for the losses.
She’s scored a goal in every game this season for a team-high of 17 goals through nine games — leading the Lady Indians to wins over Lakewood Ranch, Doral Academy, Braden River and Port Charlotte.
Slattery recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play Division-I soccer for the University of North Florida.
Boys soccer wins five straight
The boys soccer team came out of the gate hot under first-year coach Dave Porvaznik. The Indians opened the year 5-0 as they defeated Riverview, Sarasota, Port Charlotte, Manatee and Braden River over a two-week stretch.
Though the team has gone just 2-3 since, they are still ranked as the No. 88 team in Florida, according to MaxPreps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.