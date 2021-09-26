It was Homecoming Week for the Charlotte Warriors and DeSoto Youth Football organizations while Port Charlotte found itself playing host to Venice when the field in Venice was ruled unplayable early in the week.
This week will be the Bandits’ turn to celebrate Homecoming with Cape Youth visiting Franz Ross Park. The Englewood Cats will be home as well, taking on the Tampa Vikings.
In a fun turn, the Warriors are scattered to the four corners of South Florida as the 8U and 12U teams travel to play Estero while the 14U crosses Alligator Alley for a contest at Parkland in Miami.
As always, these roundups are provided by the organizations. To report results, e-mail patrick.obley@yoursun.com by 2 p.m. each Sunday.
On to the good stuff:
CHARLOTTE
The Warriors played host to the Naples Bears on Saturday at Carmalita Park.
6U Warriors: Jarrett Marazon, Dominic Sousa and Malakai Fulton all had multiple touchdowns. Kayden Thompson excelled on the line at center. The defense was led by Drew Pyle and Alexander Juarez. Others who had a great game included Landon Ruth, Major Taylor, Denzel Johnson and Jacobi Parks.
8U Bears 25, Warriors 6: The Bears’ defense stymied the Warriors all day long, but the Charlotte defense kept the team from being shutout when Macari Blandin stripped a Bears ball-carrier and ran it back 50 yards for a touchdown.
10U Bears 33, Warriors 0: While the offense struggled, the Warriors defense did manage an interception by Jeremiah Williams. Devon Maycock and Siler Percent also played well on defense. Romill Blandin and Kevin Brightman were bright spots along the offensive line.
12U Warriors 37, Bears 0: Tyquenius Haynes, Jackson Hay and Kemarion Brown all rushed for touchdowns while Kwanell Bedward pulled in a pass for another score. Brown also contributed a punt return touchdown. Kicker Jaylen Francis converted a pair of extra-point kicks. The defense banded together for the shutout, nabbing an interception and forcing a fumble.
14U Warriors 32, Bears 0: When Devon Jones had a long touchdown run called back on a penalty, he promptly ripped off another long run for a score that would stand. Jamari Vaughn ran for a touchdown and hooked up with Trenton Curliss for another. Aaron Hurley capped another possession with a touchdown run. Jones would record another score and Carter Chalder contributed a pick-six to cap the scoring. Logan Flaherty ran in an extra-point, making teammate Cooper Seidl’s birthday a very happy one. Warriors safety Malachi Cabrera-Groves forced a fumble.
PORT CHARLOTTE
When field conditions were deemed unplayable at Venice, the Bandits got themselves an unexpected home date at Franz Ross Park.
6U Bandits: Center Bryson Holland had a standout game, snapping and blocking. Levi Himes and Zachary Bertrand played solid defense up the middle as both sides of the ball played well.
8U Bandits 19, Venice 0: The defense pitched a shutout behind the strong defensive line play of Chrstien Gonzalez-Hernandez and Royalty Davis. Gonzalez-Hernandez also scored a pair of touchdowns on offense.
10U Venice 28, Bandits 8: Miscues cost the Bandits in this game, but Jayvien Serrano did provide a highlight with a 90-yard touchdown run. Nate Wooten tacked on a two-point kick. Bryce Palmer also added some hard runs to keep the chains moving. Defensively, Kamdyne Heary had an interception while Daymian Cornell, Andrew Lynn and Myles Davila all had good days on both sides of the ball.
12U Bandits 31, Venice 0: Bruce Blanded led the way with three touchdowns while Sarod Williams and Malakai Carrion also found the end zone. Mo Williams, Jakai Simpson and Evan Guido played well. On special teams, Javier Newell made some great open-field tackles. Defensively, Eli Pearl had five tackles and three pass breakups. Kaison Weatherhead and Carter Cone each had fumble recoveries. Logan Martin, Dupri Gainer, Keon Banks and Triston Haines all had good days.
14U Bandits 28, Venice 14: The Bandits raced to a 28-0 lead to trigger the running clock before two late Venice scores. Jaden Jordan ripped off a 94-yard touchdown run. Chrishon Nobles also had a touchdown run while Teagan Lipke hooked up with Chevy Lizana for a 35-yard strike. Karysyn Barghaussen converted a pair of two-point kicks. On defense, Jordan added an interception that he returned 60 yards for a touchdown. The defense shut down a passing-heavy Venice offense, bringing pressure on just about every play.
ENGLEWOOD
The Cats organization went on the road to take on the Bradenton Gladiators.
14U Gladiators 21, Cougars 0: Cougars quarterback Alex Schafer and fullback Drew Moorman pounded out some tough yards as Englewood hung tough throughout the first half. Penalties plagued Englewood after the break, allowing the Gladiators to pull away after leading just 7-0 at intermission. The Cougars will play again Tuesday night in Englewood to complete a weather-delayed game against the Bradenton PAL Jaguars. The Cougars were leading 6-0 with 2:50 remaining in the first quarter when the game was suspended.
