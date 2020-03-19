football main photo

Former New England quarterback Tom Brady appears on track to sign a contract with the Tampa Bay Bucs soon.

 AP File Photo

TAMPA — Tom Brady was slated to get a physical in New York on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL has applied restrictions to players taking visits and is requiring outside physicians to perform physicals. No contract can be signed or executed without a physical.

“No concern over finding a doctor to perform Tom Brady’s physical,” Darlington tweeted. “He’s able to make that happen today in New York. It would be ideal if it was the Bucs’ team doctors — but these are unprecedented times and everyone is on the same page. Everything is moving along just fine.”

The Bucs also are finishing some language in the contract, but he is expected to sign a two-year deal worth $60 million guaranteed.

It’s hard to know exactly when the deal will be announced by the Bucs, and due to travel restrictions, there will be no news conference. The AdventHealth Training Center is closed.

But there’s no indication Brady won’t be a Buc.

He provided both the Chargers and the Bucs with the same parameters of a deal. In the end, he wanted to remain on the East Coast closer to his oldest son, who lives in New York. The Bucs’ talent on offense also was a big selling point.

