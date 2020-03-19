TAMPA — Tom Brady was slated to get a physical in New York on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL has applied restrictions to players taking visits and is requiring outside physicians to perform physicals. No contract can be signed or executed without a physical.
“No concern over finding a doctor to perform Tom Brady’s physical,” Darlington tweeted. “He’s able to make that happen today in New York. It would be ideal if it was the Bucs’ team doctors — but these are unprecedented times and everyone is on the same page. Everything is moving along just fine.”
The Bucs also are finishing some language in the contract, but he is expected to sign a two-year deal worth $60 million guaranteed.
It’s hard to know exactly when the deal will be announced by the Bucs, and due to travel restrictions, there will be no news conference. The AdventHealth Training Center is closed.
But there’s no indication Brady won’t be a Buc.
He provided both the Chargers and the Bucs with the same parameters of a deal. In the end, he wanted to remain on the East Coast closer to his oldest son, who lives in New York. The Bucs’ talent on offense also was a big selling point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.