NORTH PORT – With a condensed spring training getting under way just this week, there was never any real notion the Minnesota Twins and Atlanta Braves were going to roll out a midseason lineup for their Grapefruit League opener.
So, after celebrating the raising of the World Series Champions banner at CoolToday Park, Braves fans got a glimpse at the franchise’s future during a weird 3-1 victory against the visiting Twins.
Top pitching prospect Bryce Elder dazzled with three hitless innings while top position prospect Drew Waters swatted a mammoth home run beyond the berm in left field.
Waters’ big fly led off the third inning and came shortly after getting his bat sawed off by Twins reliever Jovani Moran. Armed with a new bat, Waters launched a high fly ball that caught the jet stream blowing out to left field for a solo home run.
Later in the third, Orlando Arcia drew a one-out walk and moved to second on a passed ball. Then newly acquired Freddie Freeman successor Matt Olson drilled a ground ball into left-center field to bring Arcia home.
While Waters is considered the Braves’ No. 4 prospect after Cristian Pache was dealt to Oakland as part of the Olson trade, fellow outfielder Michael Harris is No. 1. Harris rounded out the Braves’ scoring in the sixth with an RBI single.
Meanwhile on the bump, Darius Vines followed Elder, posting a virtually identical three frames, then Victor Vodnik obliterated the six Twins he faced, striking out five.
Just like that, the game headed into the ninth with the Braves on the cusp of throwing an opening day no-hitter.
Former Tampa Bay Rays first-round pick Tim Beckham quashed that notion with a leadoff double to center that Harris couldn’t track down in the wind. Pinch runner Elliot Soto move to third on Spencer Steer’s sacrifice fly, then scored on Dennis Ortega’s double down the left field line. Braves reliever Jasseel De La Cruz staunched the bleeding at that point, securing the Braves’ win.
With the Braves’ major league pitching staff still building itself up to game work, manager Brian Snitker said he was enjoying the opportunity to watch the younger arms perform. Atlanta’s minor league players have experienced a standard spring training, since they were not subject to the owners’ lockout.
“Elder, I was excited about watching him and Vines both,” he said. “I saw them the other day. Golly, Victor did pretty good, too, today. So did (De La Cruz). He kept pitching. I see him maturing with his stuff. That’s pretty good.
“That’s pretty impressive by all of them.”
Elder is rated the Braves’ No. 6 prospect by Baseball America with Vines at No. 12. De La Cruz and Vodnick are Nos. 18 and 19.
Snitker said he saw Elder and Vines excel earlier in camp was eager to see if they could repeat.
“That game I saw before, (they have) that feel for the strike zone and they can change speeds, it’s pretty good,” Snitker said. “And Vines, I didn’t see the gun, but it looked like his velocity was pretty decent, too.”
Snitker said Elder has a poise beyond his experience, which included stops at three different levels this past season.
“I liked how he goes abut this kid of deal,” Snitker said. “He’s one of those guys, even in the clubhouse, it’s all business and focused on what he needs to do.”
Snitker said any time a player advances through as many levels as Elder did in 2021, it says something about them.
“It says that he’s advanced,” he said. “That he can make the adjustments, that he’s a mature kid.”
As for Waters, Snitker said he’s swinging a red-hot bat in the early days of camp.
“He looked good,” he said. “He has looked good in BP to me. Just the batting practices I saw, he looked good.”
The Braves (1-0) will now pay a visit to their neighbors. Atlanta rolls in to Charlotte Sports Park today for a 1:05 p.m. contest against the Rays.
