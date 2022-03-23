NORTH PORT – The Atlanta Braves are bursting at the seams with pitchers, which is a good problem to have, but one that must be managed.
Wednesday morning at CoolToday Park, former Ray Collin McHugh tossed two simulated innings on the big field. Non-roster invite Brad Brach pitched the half-inning in between.
Touki Toussaint, meanwhile, headed to the back fields after being optioned to Triple-A in a move necessitated by what manager Brian Snitker considered a numbers crunch.
“It’s just that there is not enough innings,” he said. “We need to get Touki stretched out. I told him we’re going to need him. We use a lot of guys and he’s another. Not everybody has made their first start yet. In order to keep him going and continue to build him up, there wasn’t enough innings here.”
Wednesday’s most important development, however, concerned the pitcher who got the nod against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays that afternoon – Kyle Wright.
Last seen recording an enormous out during Game 4 of last fall’s World Series, Wright tossed three scoreless innings in Wednesday’s 7-7 tie.
“It’s been a while,” Wright said afterward. “Long offseason, obviously, with the lockout and what-not, so it was great to get back out there, be on the mound, and just compete again. It was good.”
It was the opening salvo in Wright’s battle to secure a spot at the back end of the Braves’ rotation.
Wright’s 2021 season saw him make strides in his overall approach at Triple-A Gwinnett. There, the light game on in July and over his final 16 starts spanning 98 2/3 innings, Wright permitted just 72 hits and 28 walks while striking out 99. That was a massive improvement from the start of the year, when he coughed up 51 hits in 44 2/3 innings and walking 22.
After posting a 6.14 earned run average in June, Wright turned in months of 3.60 (July), 2.43 (August) and 2.30 (September-October).
That closing kick earned Wright an invitation to the playoff alternate site, where he waited for a potential call.
When that call came, the kid with the 6.56 ERA seeking to prove his Triple-A revival was no fluke found himself coming out of the bullpen in relief of Dylan Lee to face a bases-loaded situation in Game 4. A groundout scored a run, but Wright escaped further harm.
Then he tacked on an additional four scoreless innings, buying time for the Braves to eventually pull out a 3-2 victory that gave Atlanta a 3-1 series lead.
“A lot of times, it still doesn’t seem real, kind of the way it all turned out, you know?” Wright said. “I was on the roster at the alt site just kind of hanging out with the guys, trying to stay ready. Just how it all turned out, it was kind of crazy.”
The outing affirmed Wright’s belief that he had rediscovered his confidence going forward.
“It gave me a lot of confidence. I felt I was battling my confidence a ton,” he said. “Every time I would come up (to Atlanta in past seasons), I just felt like I was never quite there and constantly battling the confidence thing.”
Wednesday, none of Wright’s innings were clean, but he emerged unscathed. The third inning saw him give up a walk and single to open the frame. He responded by coaxing a double-play grounder out of Josh Lowe and a fly ball from Ji-Man Choi.
“That was good,” Snitker said. “I kind of like the fact he got in a little trouble and had to pitch his way out. He’s capable of getting out of an inning with one pitch.”
Knowing every pitch counts this spring if he wants to break camp in the rotation, Wright said he was just going to let his stuff and swagger do the talking.
“There’s definitely some openings, I think, but I’m just trying to compete. Like I said, I’m moving in the right direction to where I want to be. I’ve got that confidence back and I’ll continue to build off of that.”
THE GAME
In a windswept, sloppy, back-and-forth affair, Atlanta’s Austin Riley drilled a pair of no-doubt homers to left field as the Braves took a 4-0 lead. Dansby Swanson also homered as a part of that early advantage.
The Rays turned it into a game late with three runs in their half of the eighth. Joe Hudson slapped a two-run single to left, and a short while later, Miles Mastrobuoni brought Hudson home on a sacrifice fly.
Braden Shewmake’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth pushed Atlanta’s lead out to 5-3, but the Rays answered with four runs in the top of the ninth for a 7-5 advantage. Hudson and Mastrobuoni factored heavily into that spree, too. Hudson’s RBI single started the run, then Mastrobuoni’s two-run wind-aided double capped the scoring. In between, Tristan Gray slapped an RBI single of his own.
Atlanta knotted the game in its half of the ninth with the tying run coming on Trey Harris’ squirrely, windblown popup that evaded capture by the Rays’ shortstop.
Atlanta is headed to Dunedin today to play Toronto. Tampa Bay will head south to face Minnesota. All eyes will be on a rainy weather forecast.
