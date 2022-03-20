When he was growing up in the tiny island nation of Curacao, Kenley Jansen harbored the outsized dream of playing Major League Baseball.
As a 9-year-old sitting at home watching the World Series, he saw another kid from Curacao – a 19-year-old Atlanta Braves outfielder – make history by drilling home runs in his first two World Series plate appearances.
Andruw Jones remains the most-famous ballplayer of the 16 that have been produced by the 171-square-mile spit of land 40 miles off the Venezuelan coast.
But Jansen is a closer-than-you-think second.
Jansen, 34, joined the Braves on Friday after signing a one-year, $16 million deal.
Sunday, he brandished his new Atlanta Braves threads and hung out in the team’s bullpen during a 5-1 Atlanta victory against Philadelphia at CoolToday Park.
“It’s awesome to put this uniform on,” said the veteran closer who had spent the first 17 years of his professional career in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. “This is where the love started for me. It’s where the hope started, the dream to become a Major League player.”
Jansen was already Braves fan thanks to TBS when Jones’ emergence during the 1996 World Series cemented that fandom.
Before long, Jansen’s older brother, Ardley, was signed by the Braves. Giovanni Viceisza, the scout who signed Jones out of Curacao, made a habit of scooping up Kenley and bringing him to spring training in Kissimmee or regular-season games at Turner Field where he could hang out with his idol.
The mention of Viceisza’s name brings back bittersweet memories for Jansen. Viceisza passed away this past October, just days before the Braves won the World Series.
Ardley would never progress past High-A before retiring in 2006. By then, Kenley had signed with the Dodgers.
He made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in 2010 and in the 12 years since, he has amassed 350 saves and 1,022 strikeouts, just one of eight pitchers to reach the 350-1,000 plateau. In 2020 he won a World Series ring when the Dodgers ousted the Braves in the NLCS, then defeated Tampa Bay.
In all that time, Viceisza never gave up hope that Jansen might one day find his way to Atlanta.
“It was tough how he passed away during the World Series,” Jansen said. “We were talking last year. He said, ‘You are going to be a free agent. There is nothing that would make me happier than for my daughter to see you wearing a Braves uniform.' Now, he’s gone, so that’s crazy I’m wearing this uniform."
That he wound up in Atlanta this spring was not a given. Prior to the lockout, the Braves weren’t on the radar and as soon as the lockout ended, the first person he heard from was Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who wanted to know if he was coming back.
“The Braves came in at the end and that (wasn’t) an easy for me to choose,” Jansen said. “There were a few teams out there I could have chosen, but I chose the Braves. I’m grateful for all the other teams who tried to put me on their team. At the end, I had a decision to make, and I chose the Braves.”
Jansen said he harbored no ill will toward the Dodgers and his memories will be good ones.
“They made the moves over there, they tried to bring me back, but unfortunately I had to make a decision and I chose to be with the Braves,” he said. “Two days before I signed with the Braves, I started to feel the Dodgers have to make stuff happen. At the same time, you have to do what’s best for your family. That ultimately was why I chose to sign with the Braves.
“I spent 17 years in that organization and there’s nothing but great things I can say about the Dodgers, he continued. “A young kid from Curacao signed and they taught me to be a man, a father and a great husband to my wife … and I can also say I’m a champion.”
Jansen took one more look at the new team name emblazoned across his chest.
“Right now, I’m excited to wear this uniform and I’m looking forward for us to compete for another championship,” he said. “Like I say, everything happened for a reason. Here I am now.”
