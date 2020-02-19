NORTH PORT — Atlanta Braves reliever Shane Greene has always brought the goal of winning a World Series with him into the clubhouse each spring.
However, sitting on rosters of teams at or below .500 for much of his first six years in the league, it hasn't always been a realistic expectation.
Greene, 31, came over at the trade deadline after earning an All-Star nod with Detroit in 2019. He now enters his first spring with the Braves, who give him a much more reasonable chance to achieve his goal.
"No matter what team I was on, my goal was to win a World Series," Greene said. "Coming into a locker room with the talent that this locker room has and seeing what we did last year in the short time I was here, knowing that there's a real chance that we can do it, it's exciting."
Greene is far from the only player thinking about hanging a banner after this season. The window for Atlanta is wide open with many of the core players such as Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies under contract through at least 2025.
Even so, the days of just trying to get to the postseason and see what happens are long gone for the Braves, who have put together back-to-back 90-win seasons. They want to win now.
"You try to look ahead, but also try not to get ahead of yourself," outfielder Nick Markakis said. "It's a long season. It's a grind. We had a great team last year, we have a great team this year. Just one bad half inning that you wanna kind of forget about that lingers."
That half inning heartbreak — a 10-run first inning in a 13-1 Game 5 loss in the 2019 NLDS — has spurred Atlanta after months to reflect and move past it.
In 2018, it was a less excruciating exit for the Braves — a 3-1 series loss to the Dodgers — but still an early exit by their standards.
"To be able to enjoy winning, you have to go through heartbreaks," Charlie Culberson said. "You experience those failures more and more. Even though you win the division, lose in the postseason, win the division, lose in the postseason, I thought that kind of fueled the fire even more so going into the next year to keep pushing. You have to learn from failures."
The players feel the pairing of the offensive studs with a retooled bullpen — the Braves acquired Mark Melancon and Greene in July and signed Will Smith to a three-year, $40 million deal in the offseason — will make for an exciting year and allow them to get over the NLDS hump.
From the starters to the relievers, Green says the unselfish mindset that permeates throughout the staff and clubhouse is what can make this unit and season special.
"We're all here to win a World Series," Greene said. "I think that roles don't matter if you just have the same goal. No matter what the score is, the game's on the line. On paper we can compete with anybody, but we still have to go out there and get the job done."
