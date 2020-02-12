NORTH PORT — Attending spring training at CoolToday Park has to be an odd experience for all of the Braves players this week, but it's got to be particularly strange for new additions such as Will Smith.
The 30-year-old relief pitcher is so new to the team that he walked into the Atlanta clubhouse toting a San Francisco Giants duffle bag, along with an optimistic perspective about another year of preparation.
“I’ve been in Arizona (for spring training) my entire career, so this was the first time I could drive to spring training. It’s my first time in Florida, my first time bringing fishing poles to spring training.
“It’s a little different for sure, but I’ll figure it out.”
Though only pitchers and catchers were required to report by Wednesday, some position players such as outfielder Ronald Acuna and second baseman Ozzie Albies had also reported.
Along with taking the field for some stretching, long toss and warm-ups, the players got to check out the new facilities in North Port.
“It’s a beautiful complex,” starting pitcher Mike Foltynewicz said. “Guys are gonna want to come here. This is really good for us right now. It’s great for the Braves to do this for themselves and their players.
“It’s just good vibes. We have music going in the weight room and you can hear it out of the field. We’re just trying to feed off last year’s energy heading into this year.”
Some of the upgrades that had players talking were the new and improved weight room and clubhouse and the kitchen attached to the clubhouse.
“We have the nice food room back there now,” Foltynewicz said. “So the guys can actually get some decent meals. (The cooks) aren’t cooking food in trailers and bringing it back in anymore.
“This is a lot better. People are gonna wanna be here and hang out here.”
But it’s not just the new facilities that has players excited.
Now located in North Port rather than in Kissimmee, the Braves are more centrally located in relation to other spring training sites along the Gulf Coast.
“Just the proximity to everything, the working atmosphere and having our own place is great,” manager Brian Snitker said. “It’s an unbelievable place and I think guys are excited about that.
“It won’t be as hard of a sell to get a guy to go on the road as it was last year.”
While much of the day was devoted to getting used to the new digs, there was also some baseball news to bring everyone back the reality.
Snitker told the media that Cole Hamels is dealing with irritation in his throwing shoulder that arose after weighted-ball workouts this offseason.
Hamels, who signed a 1-year, $18 million contract with the Braves this offseason, should be out for about three weeks.
“All it does is it opens up a spot temporarily for someone to do something really good and for someone to step up,” Snitker said of Hamels’ injury.
Atlanta will begin playing its spring training schedule on Saturday, Feb. 22 when it hosts the Baltimore Orioles for the second MLB game in CoolToday Park history.
