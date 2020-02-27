NORTH PORT — It wasn't the start he was looking for, but Braves pitcher Felix Hernandez second outing of spring still gave him a confidence boost as he makes his case for a roster spot.
Hernandez got two quick outs on Thursday — striking out the St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman with three pitches and forcing a short chopper toward the mound from Brad Miller — but followed up by allowing three straight hits and a run.
He then retired his next five batters and finished throwing 2 2/3 innings, allowing one earned on three hits with four strikeouts.
With every start, Hernandez feels more comfortable and fluid with his command.
"In the second and third I made my adjustments and I made better pitches," Hernandez said. "I feel 100 percent. Today I had a great command of my fastball. I located it well, it's moving a lot. I feel really good."
Hernandez opened the spring schedule for Atlanta on Saturday, throwing two hitless innings with two strikeouts. With back-to-back strong outings, he feels he's ahead of where he thought he might be at this point.
Braves manager Brian Snitker agrees.
“The ball was live today,” Snitker told reporters after the game. “It had good movement on his fastball. He knows what he’s doing. He has a feel for his pitches. He can change speeds. The longer he was out there, (it felt like) he could’ve kept going for a while, but we didn’t want him to. Next time out we’ll stretch him out again.”
Hernandez signed a one-year/$1 million minor league deal with the Braves, but said he had a few other offers.
Battling for a roster spot isn't ideal, but he sees it as just another hurdle as he chases an important career milestone. He is one of at least four pitchers battling for two spots.
"It's a challenge," he said. "I had a few offers from other teams, but I decided to come here. I feel it's a better spot for me. Great organization, great group of guys, great talent. My goal is to be in the playoffs for the first time in my career."
As his career wanes — Hernandez is a 15-year veteran with 169 wins — Hernandez has had to alter his game a bit. That has meant utilizing more offspeed pitches rather than pounding the zone.
"I use my sinker more, I mix my breaking balls, my changeup, my slider," Hernandez said. "It's a combination of everything. I have to locate my fastball. If I locate my fastballs and mix in my breaking balls, I think I'll have good results."
A a host of relievers followed Hernandez against the Cardinals and pitched 7 scoreless innings in the Braves 3-1 win.
After falling behind in the first, Atlanta 's Yangervis Solarte tied things up on a line drive to center, scoring Yonder Alonso.
The Braves added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth on a Dansby Swanson double and a groundout scoring Christian Pache.
