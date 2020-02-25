NORTH PORT - Atlanta pitcher Mike Foltynewicz has been trying to stop thinking about the last time he started a game for the Braves.
The right-handed pitcher lasted just 23 pitches in Game 5 of the National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Oct. 9, 2019, allowing seven first-inning runs in what would be a nightmarish 13-1 loss that ended the team’s season.
For the first time in the roughly four months since that loss, Foltynewicz had the chance to put the 2019 season in the rearview — starting Tuesday’s 4-4 tie against the Minnesota Twins in front of 4,937 at CoolToday Park.
“The nerves were kind of a little bit more than usual just because of what I ended off with,” Foltynewicz said after pitching two innings. “I want to prove to people and to myself why I’m here and what I can do.
“I was itching a little bit because you’re hung up on that one start for the last three or four months and you just want to get it over with and I finally did.”
Not only was Foltynewicz’s final start of 2019 disastrous, but it also eliminated his team from the postseason as they watched a division rival they beat 11 out of 19 times go on to win the World Series.
He's had plenty of time to hear what Braves fans thought of his performance in the time between then and now.
“That’s the world we live in today,” Foltynewicz said of getting negative comments from fans on social media. “I give it back to them. I don’t care.
“We’re in 2020 now. It’s not like how it was 40 or 50 years ago when you’d see nothing. You see everything nowadays. You can’t stop it. You need your phone to live, you’re gonna see this type of stuff no matter what unless you get rid of it completely.”
For Foltynewicz, spending time in the offseason with his wife and two kids helped keep his mind off the comments and thoughts about how 2019 ended.
But there’s no way to truly get over 2019 until 2020 begins, and Foltynewicz made sure his first start was a positive one to build on.
Though the 28-year-old allowed a solo home run to designated hitter Trevor Larnach to lead off the second inning, he had an otherwise successful outing.
Foltynewicz allowed just the one hit and walked none as he struck out three on 34 total pitches in the first and second innings.
He said he primarily threw fastballs and changeups, mixing in his slider and curveball. But he was particularly impressed with his changeup — a pitch he’s feeling more confident in this season.
He left the game with his team facing a 1-0 deficit, but that was erased in the fifth inning as Ronald Acuna Jr. singled in Dansby Swanson and Adam Duvall.
The seventh-year veteran said he felt he could have thrown seven or eight innings based on the way he was pitching against the Twins. But after a season marred by a late start, he’s not taking any chances with his health.
“The sky is the limit for him,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Foltynewicz earlier in spring training. “He’s got wipeout stuff. He showed last year at the end of the year how good he was pitching. That last game was kind of just an aberration of things that didn’t go right. I don’t think there’s anything to it but that.
“When he came back and got healthy and got going, I think he showed what he’s capable of. I just want him to put together that full year and I think that’s what he’s eyeing now.”
Foltynewicz felt pain in his right elbow in his spring debut last season and was shut down for a month — pushing back his preparation for the season and forcing him to “play catch up,” he said.
Though he rejoined the team in early May, it took him several months to find his form, which included a trip down to Triple A for all of July before a resurgence in the final months.
“I kinda learned in this game you have to throw some of the negative stuff away and feed off the positive stuff,” Foltynewicz said. “I had a lot of positive things to work off of from last year going into this offseason even though I had the year I had.
“I got back on track where I needed to be and now we’re here champing at the bit. The season didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but I’m the one who has to sleep with it. You’re just waiting to get over it. You can’t live in the past and these guys have helped me get through those kind of moments.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.