NORTH PORT — An 86-year-old Hank Aaron sat patiently in the first row as Braves chairman Terry McGuirk spoke to the crowd outside CoolToday Park on Tuesday where the team was naming a street in his honor.

He then gingerly got up and walked over to the podium set up in front of a new sign reading "Hank Aaron Way." With current Braves players at his back, he addressed his fans as well as McGuirk, a longtime friend of Aaron's.

"It makes me feel great," Aaron said. "The most important thing is that it makes me feel like in the 23 years that I played baseball, I did something that somebody liked. I just want to thank all of you that have come so far to see this. I am extremely proud."

The street runs parallel with the first-base line on the south side of CoolToday Park.

Aaron played for the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves for 21 seasons from 1954-74, totaling 733 of his 755 career home runs, which is second most behind Barry Bonds.

He was inducted into the hall of fame in 1982.

