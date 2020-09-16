Atlanta and Tampa Bay on Wednesday released spring training schedules in which both teams see the Boston Red Sox more than any other opponent.
The Braves will see Boston six times, including three home dates at CoolToday Park in West Villages. The Rays meet Boston five times, twice at Charlotte Sports Park.
The Braves and Rays will split four meetings between their neighboring sites. Atlanta plays host to the Rays on March 12 and March 21, while Tampa Bay is the home team on March 19 and March 27.
Both teams open the Grapefruit League season on Feb. 27. Tampa Bay begins at home against Minnesota while Atlanta travels to Sarasota to face Baltimore. The Braves’ home opener is March 1 against Washington.
The New York Yankees visit Tampa Bay on March 9 while the Braves play host to New York on March 18.
Atlanta will close out spring training with two games against Boston, the first at home on March 29, followed by a trip to JetBlue on March. 30. Tampa Bay’s spring home finale comes on March 27 against Atlanta with their final exhibition happening at Tropicana Field against Detroit on March 30.
Pitchers and catchers report to Charlotte Sports Park on Feb. 18 with the first full-squad workout coming on Feb. 23. The Braves’ reporting dates have yet to be determined.
For more Braves spring training information, visit Braves.com/SpringTraining or call 941-413-5000. For more information about the Rays, visit RaysBaseball.com/Spring or call 888-FAN-RAYS.
TAMPA BAY SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE
Home: CAPS
F27;MINNESOTA
F28;@Baltimore (ss)
;TORONTO (ss)
M1;at Pittsburgh
M2;BALTIMORE
M3;MINNESOTA
M4;at Philadelphia
M5;at N.Y. Yankees
M6;at Boston
M7;PHILADELPHIA
M8;BOSTON
M9;at Pittsburgh (ss)
;N.Y. YANKEES (ss)
M10;TORONTO
M11;at Baltimore
M12;at Atlanta
M13;BOSTON
M14;at Toronto
M15;off day
M16;DETROIT
M17;at Boston (ss)
;PITTSBURGH (ss)
M18;at Detroit
M19;ATLANTA
M20;at Minnesota
M21;at Atlanta
M22;off day
M23;at Boston (ss)
;BALTIMORE
M24;at Detroit
M25;at Minnesota
M26;PITTSBURGH
M27;ATLANTA
M28;at Philadelphia
M29;at Detroit
M30;vs. Detroit*
(ss) – split squad
* – at Tropicana Field
ATLANTA SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE
Home: CAPS
F27;at Baltimore
28;at Pittsburgh
M1;WASHINGTON
M2;at Detroit
M3; ST. LOUIS
M4;BOSTON
M5;DETROIT (ss)
;at Pittsburgh (ss)
M6;MINNESOTA
M7;at Boston
M8;off day
M9;at St. Louis
M10;at Washington
M11;MINNESOTA
M12;TAMPA BAY
M13;at Philadelphia
M14;at Minnesota (ss)
;PHILADELPHIA (ss)
M15;BALTIMORE
M16;off day
M17;at Toronto
M18;N.Y. YANKEES
M19;at Tampa Bay
M20;BALTIMORE
M21;TAMPA BAY
M22;BOSTON
M23;at N.Y. Yankees
M24;at Baltimore (ss)
;PITTSBURGH
M25;TORONTO
M26;at Boston
M27;at Tampa Bay
M28;MINNESOTA
M29;BOSTON
M30;at Boston
(ss) – split squad
