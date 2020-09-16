Atlanta vs Baltimore (copy)

Young fans try to get the Atlanta Braves players attention for autographs before Braves spring training home opener against the Baltimore Orioles this spring at CoolToday Park.

 Sun Photo by Tom O'Neill

Atlanta and Tampa Bay on Wednesday released spring training schedules in which both teams see the Boston Red Sox more than any other opponent.

The Braves will see Boston six times, including three home dates at CoolToday Park in West Villages. The Rays meet Boston five times, twice at Charlotte Sports Park.

The Braves and Rays will split four meetings between their neighboring sites. Atlanta plays host to the Rays on March 12 and March 21, while Tampa Bay is the home team on March 19 and March 27.

Both teams open the Grapefruit League season on Feb. 27. Tampa Bay begins at home against Minnesota while Atlanta travels to Sarasota to face Baltimore. The Braves’ home opener is March 1 against Washington.

The New York Yankees visit Tampa Bay on March 9 while the Braves play host to New York on March 18.

Atlanta will close out spring training with two games against Boston, the first at home on March 29, followed by a trip to JetBlue on March. 30. Tampa Bay’s spring home finale comes on March 27 against Atlanta with their final exhibition happening at Tropicana Field against Detroit on March 30.

Pitchers and catchers report to Charlotte Sports Park on Feb. 18 with the first full-squad workout coming on Feb. 23. The Braves’ reporting dates have yet to be determined.

For more Braves spring training information, visit Braves.com/SpringTraining or call 941-413-5000. For more information about the Rays, visit RaysBaseball.com/Spring or call 888-FAN-RAYS.

TAMPA BAY SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

Home: CAPS

F27;MINNESOTA

F28;@Baltimore (ss)

;TORONTO (ss)

M1;at Pittsburgh

M2;BALTIMORE

M3;MINNESOTA

M4;at Philadelphia

M5;at N.Y. Yankees

M6;at Boston

M7;PHILADELPHIA

M8;BOSTON

M9;at Pittsburgh (ss)

;N.Y. YANKEES (ss)

M10;TORONTO

M11;at Baltimore

M12;at Atlanta

M13;BOSTON

M14;at Toronto

M15;off day

M16;DETROIT

M17;at Boston (ss)

;PITTSBURGH (ss)

M18;at Detroit

M19;ATLANTA

M20;at Minnesota

M21;at Atlanta

M22;off day

M23;at Boston (ss)

;BALTIMORE

M24;at Detroit

M25;at Minnesota

M26;PITTSBURGH

M27;ATLANTA

M28;at Philadelphia

M29;at Detroit

M30;vs. Detroit*

(ss) – split squad

* – at Tropicana Field

ATLANTA SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

Home: CAPS

F27;at Baltimore

28;at Pittsburgh

M1;WASHINGTON

M2;at Detroit

M3; ST. LOUIS

M4;BOSTON

M5;DETROIT (ss)

;at Pittsburgh (ss)

M6;MINNESOTA

M7;at Boston

M8;off day

M9;at St. Louis

M10;at Washington

M11;MINNESOTA

M12;TAMPA BAY

M13;at Philadelphia

M14;at Minnesota (ss)

;PHILADELPHIA (ss)

M15;BALTIMORE

M16;off day

M17;at Toronto

M18;N.Y. YANKEES

M19;at Tampa Bay

M20;BALTIMORE

M21;TAMPA BAY

M22;BOSTON

M23;at N.Y. Yankees

M24;at Baltimore (ss)

;PITTSBURGH

M25;TORONTO

M26;at Boston

M27;at Tampa Bay

M28;MINNESOTA

M29;BOSTON

M30;at Boston

(ss) – split squad

