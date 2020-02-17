As position players reported to spring training on Monday morning, the Atlanta Braves announced the organization has extended the contracts of general manager Alex Anthopolous, manager Brian Snitker and the coaching staff.
Snitker and the coaching staff were given an extra year — extended through the 2021 season — while Anthopolous’s extension will take him through 2024 with the club. Anthopolous was also promoted from executive vice president to president of baseball operations.
“I wasn’t looking for anything, but Alex called yesterday, we talked and I thought that was awesome what he did,” Snitker said on Monday afternoon at CoolToday Park. “I’m excited. It’s a good feeling.
“I think it’s good that the players in there know that the staff is gonna be around for a couple of years and what they have invested in this organization and those players is a lot and pretty special.”
While the contract is only a one-year extension for the fourth-year manager, Snitker said he’s only ever had one contract longer than that prior to becoming the Braves manager in 2016.
However, the 64-year-old manager said he’s had no issue with gambling on himself over the years.
“I had one two-year deal a long, long time ago,” he said. “But it’s almost like you make more money going year-to-year because sometimes the raises would be better on the single-year deal than a two-year deal. It wasn’t all bad.”
When Snitker became the interim manager of the Atlanta Braves in the spring of 2016, he inherited a team that was 9-28 — earning a promotion from managing the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers after the firing of Fredi Gonzalez.
Atlanta finished 68-93 and in last place in the National League East division that season, but Snitker’s interim tag was removed. In each season since, the Braves have improved on their win total. Last season, the team won 97 games and a second straight division title.
He is entering his 44th season in the Braves organization as he's been a player, coach and a manager at every level of the minor leagues before taking over the MLB team.
Through his extensive time in the game, Snitker has developed into a leader that’s become known for sticking up for his players.
“You always know Snit’s gonna have your back regardless of what’s going on,” shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “And sometimes even if you’re wrong, he’s gonna have your back because he’s just loyal to his guys. That’s his M.O. and something that’s in my book, too, so I appreciate that.
“He’s done a great job in getting us to where we are now and helping navigate us through the down years to now, winning the division the past two years.”
Now with contract extensions out of the way, at least for this year, Snitker said he and the team can expend all of their focus on what really matters — making it back to the postseason.
“It’s nice that you don’t have to worry about it,” he said of getting an extension before the season. “You’re human, and it doesn’t weigh on you, but you think about it periodically. So now it’s full steam ahead and getting ready for the 2020 season. It’s behind everybody so the total focus and mindset can be on winning the division again.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.