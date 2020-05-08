The Tampa Bay Bucs invested heavily in their defensive line last offseason, adding veteran Ndamukong Suh in free agency and drafting Vita Vea in the first round.
The investment payed off as they finished the year with the No. 1 defense against the rush, allowing a measly 73.8 yards a game. Suh set the tone up the middle and guys like seven-year defensive end William Gholston and Vea carried it through the line.
The Bucs let longtime Buc star DT Gerald McCoy go during the 2019 offseason and replaced him with Suh on a one-year, $9.25 million deal. The former Detroit Lion and Miami Dolphins standout was rewarded with another one-year deal after a strong season in which he recorded 41 tackles and a game-sealing fumble return for a touchdown against the Rams.
Bucs coach Bruce Arians was confident entering the new NFL year that he could retain his front seven as Suh, linebacker Shaquil Barrett, the 2019 NFL sack leader and veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul were all heading for free agency.
They signed Pierre-Paul to a multi-year deal and franchise tagged Barrett.
“We wanted the entire defense, if we could, to stay together. They played so well together,” Arians said back in March. “That was a piece of the puzzle, they knew each other. Suh was a big, big part of it, obviously. Not as much in the sack game as much as his interior pressure and the great job he did last year against the run.
"I mean, we were No. 1 against the run in the league last year and a lot of it was because of him and Vita.”
Suh, at age 33, isn't generating much of a pass rush anymore and his role has shifted. He and Vea are used to plug up the middle with their combined 650-pounds of bulk. That allowed linebackers like Lavonte David and Devin White to roam free and plug holes.
The result was a stingy run defense that held an impressive list of star backs, which included the Carolina Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey, the New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara, the Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley, the New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley and the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry, all under 100 yards rushing.
Their only loss on the defensive line was nose tackle Beau Allen to the New England Patriots via free agency.
They also added Nebraska prospect Khalil Davis (eight sacks for the Cornhuskers last season) in the sixth round of the draft. Another 300 pounder, Davis has played from the six technique all the way down to the zero. His versatility gives the Bucs added depth.
“When you look at Khalil Davis, you see a guy who does have some sack production," ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said. "I like sack production from defensive tackles and Khalil Davis provided that for the Nebraska Cornhusker defense.”
