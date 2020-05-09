It may have been hard to tell from some of the final scores last season, but the Tampa Bay Bucs actually had one of the league’s better linebacking units.
Despite letting budding star Kwon Alexander leave for the San Francisco 49ers in free agency in the 2019 offseason, the Bucs didn’t see a drop-off in production from their linebackers.
Along with an NFL-best 19.5 sack season from Shaq Barrett, the Bucs also got another solid year out of veteran Lavonte David and 2019 fifth-overall pick Devin White lived up to the hype.
Though outside linebacker Carl Nassib has since moved on to the Las Vegas Raiders after a six-sack season, the Bucs made sure to lock up the rest of their pending free agents — placing the franchise tag on Barrett and re-signing Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year, $27 million deal.
“The No. 1 goal for me coming out of last season is to continue to build on defense and the only way to build is to keep everybody in place and grow,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said in March. “It’s huge.. ... We did some really nice things last year and we got better and better, especially the last six weeks of the season.”
Thanks to an imposing defensive line with players such as Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh to complement a deep linebacking corps, Tampa Bay finished first in the NFL in rush defense in 2019. The Bucs’ dominance in stopping the run also allowed its linebackers like Barrett, Nassib and Pierre-Paul to get after the quarterback — finishing seventh in the league with 47 sacks.
With Jameis Winston now in New Orleans and Tom Brady — who has never thrown more than 14 interceptions in a season — in his place, the Bucs’ defense shouldn’t be put in as many short-field spots, putting them in position for an even better season.
“Everything is working down here in (defensive coordinator Todd) Bowles’ system, we’ve got some great guys down here,” Barrett said back in January. “I know we weren’t the team we wanted to be. But we’ve grown into a team that has a great and bright future.
“I think that if we can keep everybody together, I know people want to go and chase money and chase everything. I want money, too, but I just want to stay here. It feels perfect. I like (Arians). I like (general manager Jason Licht). I like the training staff, I like everybody. I don’t want to mess this up.”
