Judging by Jameis Winston’s well-documented statistical season, it would be reasonable to assume the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of help along their offensive line.
The franchise signaled as much in last month’s NFL Draft, trading up one spot to No. 13 to select Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.
Wirfs was a high school wrestling state champion and started for a typically dominant Hawkeyes offensive line as a freshman.
“We think he’s a versatile guy,” Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht said after Day 1 of the NFL Draft. “He’s started at both right and left tackle and he’s done a good job at both positions. I’m sure Bruce [Arians] can tell you more on this, but the plan right now is to put him at right tackle. He’s a very good player, but I think he’s got a tremendous amount of upside in front of him, as well.”
But Wirfs' selection wasn’t the first time in recent years that the Bucs have used an early round selection on an offensive line.
The left side of the line — tackle Donovan Smith and guard Ali Marpet — were arrived via the second round of the 2015 draft and guard Alex Cappa was selected in the third round in 2018.
And it’s not just draft capital that Tampa Bay has invested in its quarterback protection. The Bucs had the league’s third most expensive offensive line in 2019 even if the record and stats didn’t reflect it.
Smith is the most expensive of the bunch — set to earn $14.5 million this season. But he’s far from the only lineman getting paid well, as Marpet ($10.625 million this year) and center Ryan Jensen ($10 million this year) are among the team’s most expensive players. Together, the three lineman account for nearly 17 percent of the team’s total cap space.
Though the Bucs’ most expensive unit didn’t particularly impress in 2019, the stakes will be much higher this season. The mobile Winston was sacked 47 times last season, one shy of the league leaders. Who knows what that will mean for Brady?
With Winston’s departure to New Orleans the Bucs there is little insurance behind the team’s new 42-year-old quarterback. If Brady gets hurt, the fate of the team would be left up to either Blaine Gabbert or Ryan Griffin — not exactly the ideal situation for a team with playoff aspirations.
Along with returning every 2019 starter with the exception of 34-year-old tackle Demar Dotson, who remains unsigned, the Bucs also bolstered their depth through free agency.
One of those additions is tackle Josh Wells, who filled in for Smith at left tackle when he was injured for two games. Aside from Wells the team also brought in backup center Anthony Fabiano, backup tackle Brad Seaton and backup tackle Joe Haeg this offseason.
