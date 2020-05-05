With the NFL Draft and free agency behind us, now would normally be the time when teams begin holding rookie camps, mini-camps and voluntary workouts.
But in these anything but normal times the best NFL teams can do are virtual camps or workouts.
In the absence of those activities, over the next week or so The Sun will take a position-by-position look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We’ll examine the team personnel by position group, breaking down the offensive line, the receiving corps, the running backs and fullbacks, the defensive line, the linebackers, the secondary and the kickers.
Without a fourth round pick in this year's draft (sent it to New England for tight end Rob Gronkowski), the Bucs felt they had to pull the trigger on a running back in the third or risk losing out one that could make an immediate impact.
That led them to selecting Vanderbilt's Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who brings explosive ability to pair with Ronald Jones II.
Jones broke out last season when given the chance. He finished with 724 yards and six rushing touchdowns in 2019 after a rough rookie season. But that didn't mean Bucs General Manager Jason Licht was content with the position given that Tampa Bay finished 24th in team rushing with 95 ypg.
"The idea is to get (Vaughn) here and see what he does best," Licht said after the draft. "We know that he’s got good speed. We know that he can catch the ball. We know that he’s good in space – he’s been very productive there.
"It just matched up with what felt like we needed, which was another running back to get in the mix with RoJo (Ronald Jones II). RoJo, Dare (Ogunbowale), T.J. (Logan) – we feel like we’ve got a pretty good group right now."
Vaughn did a lot of things well in the SEC. Along with his big-play ability, he proved to be a solid three-down back with good hands.
The 5-foot-10, 214-pound back amassed nearly 2,300 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns in his final two collegiate seasons while catching 29 passes as a senior.
"I’m happy as hell to be a part of this offense, this team, this organization," Vaughn told the media via conference call. "I believe that I’m an explosive back too, so that’s something that will help this offense develop a run game. Then (Tom Brady) can throw the ball based off that. The run and the pass game can work hand-in-hand."
Though Vaughn brings plenty of upside and could quickly eat into Jones' touches, it looks like the latter enters camp as the favorite to remain the starter.
A former second-round pick out of USC, Jones had a throw-away rookie season, averaging 1.9 yards per carry on a measly 23 carries.
But last year he made the most of his touches and solidified his starting role over Peyton Barber.
"Well, we do think Ronald still hasn’t even scratched the surface of what he can be," Licht said. "He made a huge jump from year one to year two. He didn’t have to do much to do that because year one wasn’t very good for him. We have a lot of faith in Ronald, and in fact, we have more faith in him now than we ever have.”
Barber was nothing special in 2019 with 470 yards and six touchdowns and looks to be more of a role player in 2020 than a featured piece of the offense.
Behind him sit Ogunbowale and Logan, who provide depth, but not much else.
