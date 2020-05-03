With the NFL Draft and free agency behind us, now would normally be the time when teams begin holding rookie camps, mini-camps and voluntary workouts.
But in these anything but normal times the best NFL teams can do are virtual camps or workouts.
In the absence of those activities, over the next week or so The Sun will take a position by position look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We'll examine the team personnel by position group, breaking down the offensive line, the receiving corps, the running backs and fullbacks, the defensive line, the linebackers, the secondary and the kickers.
But we start things off with the one position everyone in Tampa and around the league is talking about this spring: the quarterbacks.
There is no position that is more of a lock than the Bucs' starting quarterback spot.
On and off throughout the 2019 regular season, and certainly after the postseason ended, there appeared to be signs that Tom Brady might be leaving the New England Patriots after 20 phenomenally successful seasons.
Those who tout Brady as the greatest quarterback of all time, have plenty of ammunition with which to make their case. Brady accounted for 249 overall victories with New England, was voted to 14 Pro Bowls, awarded four Super Bowl Most Valuable Player trophies, three league MVP awards, three first team All-Pro selections and two Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year awards.
But, perhaps most impressively, won six Super Bowl titles many in dramatic fashion.
Thus with free agency looming in early March, many believed the superstar signal caller would never leave the Patriots and coach Bill Belichick. Once it became clear that he was not returning speculation really began to center on the Bucs. Then on March 20, it finally happened, Tom Brady officially became a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bucs already had a pretty decent offense and they got Brady plenty of help over last a couple of weeks, picking up an offensive tackle (Tristan Wirfs), a running back (Ke'Shawn Vaughn) and a third receiver (Tyler Johnson) in the draft and added a pretty good tight end named Gronk along the way.
The question now is how much winning is left in Brady's 42-year-old body. He's well-known for keeping himself in excellent condition and has won with less talent around him than the Bucs' have right now. People talk about his numbers declining, his quarterback rating in 2019 was his worst in six years, but the numbers (4057 yards passing with 24 TDs and only 8 INTs) remain way better than average.
All in all, Bucs fans have every reason to be excited about Brady.
But should he be injured (admittedly a rare occurrence for him), there is less reason for optimism. At the moment Brady's backups are veterans Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin.
Gabbert, 30, has become a bit of a journeyman since the Jacksonville Jaguars made him a first round pick (10th overall) out of Missouri in 2011. He failed as a starter, but found some success as a backup as he traveled from Jacksonville to San Francisco to Arizona to Tennessee.
Gabbert, whose last regular season action came with the Titans in 2018, signed with the Bucs last March but missed the 2019 season with a shoulder injury. Tampa Bay resigned him to a one-year deal on April 2.
Griffin, the former New Orleans Saint, has been with the Bucs since 2015. But he didn't throw a pass in a regular season game until last season when he appeared in two games and completed two of four attempts for 18 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.