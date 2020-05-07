In the weeks leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft rumors persisted that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were considering trading O.J. Howard just before or during the draft.
As it turns out the Bucs did indeed swing a deal involving a tight end on April 21, two days before the start of Round 1. But this was a much more newsworthy deal than anything involving the former first round pick out of the Alabama, in 2017, would have been.
What better gift to give new superstar quarterback Tom Brady than to reunite him with one of his favorite receivers, Rob Gronkowski. The Bucs were able to secure perhaps the best tight end in NFL history for a fourth round draft pick.
The 30-year-old Gronkowski had retired from the game after the 2018 season, saying that he needed to rest his body after nine punishing years in the league.
He made the most of those years topping 1,000 yards receiving four times, recording more than 50 receptions five times and reaching double figures in touchdown catches five times. He also played in four Super Bowls, was elected to five Pro Bowls and named first team All-Pro four times.
All of those numbers and honors were among the reasons the Bucs elected to lure the now-rested Gronkowski out of retirement and award him with a reported one-year, $10 million deal. But the biggest reason may have been because his old QB wanted to play with him again.
According to coach Bruce Arians, Brady was the driving force behind the plan to make the trade and lure Gronk to Tampa Bay.
"It was really Tom," Arians told ESPN's NFL Live on Thursday. "Tom brought it up to me, and I didn't even think it was a possibility that he wanted to come back. And he was adamant about, yeah, he really wants to play; he'd love to play with us. So (GM) Jason Licht got the ball rolling with the Patriots, the conversation was there, and he's working out, he's in great shape and he's raring to go. So we're really looking forward to getting on the practice field."
It may still be a while before Gronkowski gets on the practice field with his new teammates, but when he does he'll be joined by incumbents Howard and Cameron Brate.
The 25-year-old Howard has been a bit of a disappointment in his first three seasons in Tampa Bay. His rookie year went fine as he caught a somewhat modest 26 passes for 432 yards and a solid 6 TDs. He seemed to progress in his second season logging 34 passes for 565 yards and 5 TDs in only 10 games.
But he seemed to backslide last year when he caught 34 for 359 and just a single TD. To make matters worse he had a few pass drops in key situations. Some of that may have been on his quarterback, but nonetheless it's not a great look.
The odd man out in the tight end room could be Brate. The 28-year-old former Ivy Leaguer has never put up spectacular numbers over his six-year NFL career, he's only topped 50 receptions once and started more than five games two in a season. But he has been a dependable red zone target, hauling in 27 TDs of the course of his career.
The only other experienced tight end on the roster is former New York Jet Jordan Leggett. Picked up on waivers last May, Leggett has a mere 14 career receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown.
