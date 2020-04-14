Major League Baseball could return as soon as mid-May or as late as mid-July.
Games could be played in Arizona, in our area or all over the country.
No one seems to know exactly when or where baseball will be back, but in the meantime, MLB is trying to figure out exactly what the game will look like when it returns.
With that in mind, the Sun concludes our position-by-position look at the Tampa Bay Rays’ roster with a look at the bullpen.
The Rays' bullpen lacks the star power of the starting rotation, but there is still plenty of talent to go around. After all, Tampa Bay’s pitching staff finished first in the league with a 3.65 ERA last season.
The early February trade of Emilio Pagan, last season's de facto closer, leaves some questions at the back end of the bullpen, but before we address those, we'll take a quick look at the other relievers who figure to make the roster.
This is the group that will be impacted the most by the size of the roster, whether it's a 26-man version or a 29-man version or something in-between.
At this point the best guess is that right-handers Oliver Drake, Andrew Kittredge and Chaz Roe will make it. As far as lefties go, Colin Poche and veteran Aaron Loup, a late camp addition, look like strong candidates. Lefty Jalen Beeks and non-roster invitee Ryan Sherriff can make also a case.
The back end of the bullpen figures to feature some form of closer by committee containing José Alvarado, Diego Castillo and Nick Anderson.
“We feel really good about our bullpen depth,” manager Kevin Cash said early in camp. “Those guys worked together well as a unit. They were selfless. Being selfless in those back-end bullpen roles allows us to be creative and maximize opportunities."
Alvarado, a 24-year-old lefty, came out of the gate strong in the first month last season, posting a 1.67 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 11 innings and going 2-for-2 in save opportunities.
But he struggled through injuries and family issues before being shut down for good in late August. He finished with a 4.80 ERA, 39 strikeouts in 30 innings and 7 saves.
“Jose Alvarado for the first six weeks of the season last year, was arguably as good, if not the best, reliever in baseball,” Rays pitching coach Kyle Snyder said in February. “The guy’s got a ton of talent. He’s left-handed, throws 100 miles an hour. The sky’s the limit.”
Castillo, 26, came on to record eight saves last season. In two seasons in Tampa Bay, the right-hander has compiled a 3.30 ERA while striking out 146 batters in 125 1/3 innings while only walking 44.
Finally, the 28-year-old Anderson was acquired from the Marlins at the trade deadline. He was 2-4 with a 3.92 ERA and 69 strikeouts in the first half, and went 3-0 with a 2.11 ERA and 41 strikeouts following the July 31 deal.
“The way that he pitched, he’s going to be at the top of the (closer) list I’d imagine,” Snyder said. “If you look at (his) innings over the last eight or nine weeks of the season, he’s just a tremendous talent. I think he got just about every batter he faced to swing, because he controlled the count from pitch one. I’m not sure there was a guy that did a better job of that over the last two months of the regular season.”
