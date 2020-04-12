Major League Baseball could return as soon as mid-May or as late as mid-July.
Games could be played strictly in Arizona, right here in our area or all over the country.
No one seems to know exactly when or where baseball will be back, but in the meantime MLB is trying to figure out exactly what the game will look like when it returns.
Several reports emerged recently that the league is considering going to a 29-man roster after having already expanded the traditional 25-man roster to 26 for the 2020 season.
With that in mind, the Sun will continue our position-by-position look at the Tampa Bay Rays’ roster over the next few days.
Today we shift to one of the most stable positions on the Rays’ roster, center field.
Speedy Kevin Kiermaier has been a fixture in center for Tampa Bay ever since he began receiving regular playing time back in 2014.
But there have been two issues for the man everyone in the Rays’ clubhouse refers to as KK.
The first has been the soon-to-be 30-year-old’s inability to stay healthy for a whole season. He did play in 129 games last season, but it was the first time he’s topped 105 since 2015 and only the second time in his career he’s topped 110 games.
The second issue has been his inconsistent bat. Kiermaier, a career .249 hitter, hit .228 last season with 14 homers and 55 RBIs. A left-handed hitter, he’s only batted better than .265 once in his career and never hit 20 homers in a season.
But the Rays have been willing to overlook both of those, because of his speed (he stole 19 bases last year), and more importantly, his defense in center, which has earned him three Gold Gloves so far.
“No matter what’s going on, I’m going out there and do things to help defensively,” he said back in February. “I know I can be a game changer. I know what I have to do and how I have to work.”
Tampa Bay infielder Daniel Robertson agrees with Kiermaier’s assessment.
“He’s just the best center fielder in the game,” Robertson said earlier this spring. “He’s a game changer, man. The guy’s special, and makes unbelievable plays. His instincts out there are unreal.”
Some observers wondered whether that was enough for the Rays’ front office when the team traded for Manuel Margot. The 25-year-old, who has a similar skill set to Kiermaier, came over for closer Emilio Pagan just before camps opened in February.
“That’s a fair assumption to have because this is a business,” Kiermaier said when asked about the deal in mid-February. “Moves like that make you wonder sometimes. But I got clarification shortly after that it was nothing to worry about from my standpoint. After the dust settles, we want as much talent as we can get.”
Neither Kiermaier (.125 with 3 RBIs in 24 at bats) nor Margot (.130 in 23 at bats) hit much this spring. But expectations remain high for both.
Margot, a career .248 hitter in just over three seasons in San Diego. committed only two errors in 253 chances in center field in 2019. He stole 20 bases last year while batting .234 with 12 homers and 37 RBI.
“(He’s a) very Rays (type) player,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said of the former Padre. “He plays great defense, does some special things on the bases, and offensively, he’s certainly held his own and might have room to continue (to improve).”
The thought may be that the two could platoon in center, Margot’s right-handed bat was pretty good against lefties (.330, .886 OPS) in 2019. And giving Kiermaier the occasional break could prove beneficial for everyone.
