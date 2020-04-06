With the start of the Major League Baseball probably at least two months away, commissioner Rob Manfred is trying to figure out exactly what the game will look like when it does return.
Several reports emerged last week that the league is considering going to a 29-man roster after having already expanded the traditional 25-man roster to 26.
With that in mind, the Sun will take a position-by-position look at the Tampa Bay Rays’ roster over the next week or so.
Today we examine the candidates at first base.
Very early in training camp it was suggested that Yoshi Tsutsugo, the free agent slugger the Rays brought over from Japan this winter, might see some time at first base.
But by March 11, just one day before the coronavirus forced major league baseball to shut everything down, the Rays had seemingly abandoned that notion.
"We very happy with who we have for our first base options," manger Kevin Cash responded when asked about the possibility of Yoshi taking throws at first, "whether it's Ji-Man (Choi), Jose (Martinez) or Nate Lowe, and we know that Yandi (Diaz) can get over there as well. We didn't feel the need to put that on (Tsutsugo's) plate."
That quote, in a nutshell, describes the Rays' philosophy. They've decided that it's OK to go into the season with just four options at first base. It is no different for most of the other positions, save catcher, shortstop and, perhaps center field.
The power-hitting Diaz spent 22 games at first last season, but figures to see the bulk of his time at third base this year. That leaves Choi, Martinez and Lowe competing for playing time at first.
The lefty-swinging Choi was a bit of a surprise in his first full season in Tampa Bay. The affable South Korean native hit ,261 with 19 homers and 63 RBI in 127 games for the Rays last season.
The 28-year-old was acquired in a June, 2018 trade with the Milwaukee Brewers and impressed the Rays last season not only with his bat, but with his clubhouse presence.
“He made the most of opportunities," Cash said of Choi early in camp this spring. "He learned to separate the stuff that wasn’t in his control and just go out, enjoy himself and have fun.
"Everybody brings a different personality in. His is unique, it’s right at the top of list of bringing some joy and entertainment. You want to have some guys like that.”
Martinez, who came over in a trade with the Cardinals in early January, spent three seasons in St. Louis just killing left-handers. He's a career .298 hitter who has played both first and the outfield, although neither to great acclaim, in his career.
In Tampa Bay, he figures to see time at DH as well as first, although exactly how those at bats are split up as yet to be determined. If there is to be a platoon with Choi and Martinez at first, the wild card is Lowe.
The 24-year-old Lowe showed potential last season, his first in the big leagues. He batted .263 with 7 homers and 19 RBIs in 152 at bats, while seeing time at first and third. He didn't do much to help his cause this spring, batting .227 with 2 RBI in 22 at bats. He appears to be longest shot for steady playing time among those discussed here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.