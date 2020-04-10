Major League Baseball could return as soon as mid-May or as late as mid-July.
Games could be played strictly in Arizona, right here in our area or all over the country.
No one seems to know exactly when or where baseball will be back, but in the meantime MLB is trying to figure out exactly what the game will look like when it returns.
Several reports emerged recently that the league is considering going to a 29-man roster after having already expanded the traditional 25-man roster to 26 for the 2020 season.
With that in mind, the Sun will take a position-by-position look at the Tampa Bay Rays’ roster over the next week.
Today we move into the outfield. Given the way Kevin Cash likes to move his players around, we’ll deal with both left and right field together.
All-Star Austin Meadows is the one player who figures to be manning one of the corner outfield spots everyday.
Meadows enjoyed a breakout season in 2019. He batted .291 with 33 homers and 89 RBI while stealing 12 bases in his first season as a full time starter.
Meadows, who was acquired from the Pirates in the Chris Archer deal, is generally much better known for his bat than his glove. But Cash believes that is changing.
“He made such big strides last year, defensively,” Cash said earlier this spring. “He knows there’s more that he can do defensively. He turned himself into a pretty good outfielder for us. We want to see that progress continue.”
Defense is not an issue for newly acquired Hunter Renfroe, who’s outfield prowess may be the reason Meadows saw more time in left than right this spring.
Renfroe, who ranked second among major league outfielders in defensive runs saved, came over in the five-player deal that sent popular Tommy Pham to the Padres back on Dec. 6.
The righty-hitting Renfroe had also shown tremendous power potential in his three-plus seasons in San Diego. He slugged 33 homers last season, but unfortunately 27 of them came in the first half, He battled injury in the second half and finished the year with a .216 average and 64 RBIs.
“He hits the ball really, really hard,” Cash said back in February. “If you look at what he has done, the power he has displayed at the Major League level, Minor League level — who knows if we even get him if there’s no injury last year.
“If he’s healthy, he’s really dangerous.”
Free agent Yoshi Tsutsugo brings another left-handed bat to the left field picture. Tsutsugo, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal in December, hit .284 with good power numbers over his decade-long career in Japan.
Left field appears to be Tsutsugo’s most natural position, but he’s expected to spend some time at third base and DH as well.
“He has a sneaky, pretty dang good arm,” center fielder Kevin Kiermeirer said early in camp. “I think he’s going to surprise a lot of people with what he’s capable of (on defense).”
The final piece of the corner outfield puzzle is young Randy Arozarena, who was acquired from the Cardinals this winter.
The 24 year old is capable of playing all three outfield positions. He impressed the Rays this spring as he hit .400 (8-for-20) over 12 games and showed a good glove in the outfield.
But Arozarena has only 19 games of major league experience and was sent down to the minors before everything came to a halt. He’s probably ticketed for Triple-A Durham, but with the possibility of expanded rosters, he could provide a quality backup at all of the outfield positions.
