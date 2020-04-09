Major League Baseball could return as soon as mid-May or as late as mid-July.
No one seems to really be sure exactly when baseball will be back, but in the meantime commissioner Rob Manfred is trying to figure out exactly what the game will look like when it does return.
Several reports emerged recently that the league is considering going to a 29-man roster after having already expanded the traditional 25-man roster to 26 for the 2020 season.
With that in mind, the Sun will take a position-by-position look at the Tampa Bay Rays’ roster over the next week or so.
Today we examine perhaps the most stable position for the Rays, shortstop.
Wily Adames may only have two years of major league experience, but the 24 year old, figures to be the one constant in the Rays’ infield this season.
Adames, who came over in the three-team trade that sent David Price to the Tigers in July, 2014, started 145 games at shortstop last season.
He hit .254 with 20 homers and 52 RBI on the season, and came on in the second half, raising his batting average over 40 points after the All-Star break.
“I just wanna keep doing what I was doing last year, keep the same consistency on my defense and hopefully try to have a better year offensively,” Adames said in March.
His defense figures to remain strong and there didn’t seem to be any dropoff at the plate this spring as he hit .364 with eight hits in 22 at bats including a homer and 2 RBIs, before play was halted.
“A lot of guys in that situation, you’d say their personalities a little more relaxed, but Willy, he’s pretty relaxed, he’s pretty confident,” manager Kevin Cash said when asked if Adames seemed more comfortable this year. “He was last year and I think that’s what makes him a special player.”
Joey Wendle, a left-handed hitter, and Daniel Robertson, a righty who logged 16 games at short in 2019, figure to be Adames’ primary backups. Wendle, who played 10 games there last season, said early in camp that he had worked in the offseason program to strengthen his arm and make better throws from the left side of the infield.
But perhaps the most intriguing name for the Rays at shortstop will almost definitely not be on the Opening Day roster: Wander Franco.
The 19-year-old, who is the top-rated prospect in the game, played for the Stone Crabs last season and would appear to be ticketed for Double-A to start this year.
“He’s the face of the prospects in all of baseball,” Rays senior vice president Erik Neander told the Tampa Bay Times. “There’s some pressure that comes with that. And probably some accountability on his part. He’s done a good job being here (in Port Charlotte) working.”
Franco hit .327 combined between Charlotte and Bowling Green, with nine homers, 53 RBIs, 18 steals and an .885 OPS in 114 games last season.
He made his major league spring training debut in February, playing in three games and collecting a couple of hits.
“I know he can play,” Adames told reporters. “He seems like he’s pretty comfortable out in the field and I think he’s going to have a pretty big year and hopefully he can make his debut this year and help us to win a lot of games.”
Neander did not rule out the possibility of Franco making his regular season big-league debut in 2020, but said that the Rays would maintain a cautious approach with the budding young star.
‘’If he picks up where he left off last year, I don’t know where that’ll lead,” he told the Times. “It’s on us to make sure that as he continues to develop and mature so that he’s fully ready to go when he hits the big stage.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.