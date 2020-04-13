Major League Baseball could return as soon as mid-May or as late as mid-July.
Games could be played strictly in Arizona, here in our area or all over the country.
No one seems to know exactly when or where baseball will be back, but in the meantime MLB is trying to figure out exactly what the game will look like when it returns.
With that in mind, the Sun will continue our position-by-position look at the Tampa Bay Rays’ roster over the next few days.
Today we examine perhaps the Rays’ greatest strength, their starting pitching.
The Rays’ front three of Blake Snell, Charlie Morton and Tyler Glasnow may be among the best in baseball.
The 27-year-old Snell is a leader on the pitching staff and in the clubhouse. He burst onto the national scene in 2018 when he went 21-5 with an impressive 1.89 ERA, while recording 221 strikeouts in 180 2/3 innings. Those numbers were good enough to earn the left-hander the AL Cy Young award that season.
Things did not go as well in 2019, as Snell was a limited to 23 starts thanks to two different stints on the IL. He missed time in April with a fractured toe and he was sidelined for nearly two months after a July 29 surgery on his left elbow.
Although he finished with a 6-8 record and a 4.29 ERA in 107 innings, Snell actually pitched well most of the year. But he suffered through a terrible June in which he went 2-3 with a 9.64 ERA, allowing 26 runs in 23 1/3 innings.
With Snell battling an injury and bouts of ineffectiveness, veteran Charlie Morton, a 2019 All-Star, was there to pick up the slack his first season in Tampa Bay. Morton went 16-6 with a 3.05 ERA while racking up 240 strikeouts in 194 2/3 innings. There are rumors the 36-year-old right-hander may look to retire after next season.
There are no such concerns for Glasnow, 26.
The hard-throwing right-hander got off to a 6-1 start with a 1.86 ERA last season. But in mid-May went on the 60-day IL with a strained right forearm. He returned in September and made a couple of postseason starts that didn’t go well. However, this spring he appeared to have returned to form.
The last two spots in the rotation would appear to be reserved for Yonny Chirinos and Ryan Yarbrough. But given the Rays’ unconventional approach to their rotation nothing is certain.
Last season Chirinos, another hard thrower, fared better as a starter, going 6-5 with a 3.54 ERA in 18 starts, than as a reliever (3-0 with a 4.97 ERA).
“I’ve always felt comfortable as a starter,” he said. “But I’ve seen (how) this organization (operates and), if I’ve got to open up, if I’ve got to go in relief, I feel comfortable.”
Yarbrough, too, knows he faces some uncertainty concerning his exact role.
During his first two big-league seasons the lefty did a bit of everything. In 2019, he made 28 appearances evenly split between the starting rotation and the bullpen.
He posted an 11-6 record with a 4.13 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 142 2/3 innings over four stints last year. Yarbrough has been effective because of his ability to throw strikes, he only walked 20 batters in last season.
Rays manager Kevin Cash knows that Yarbrough’s ability to mix pitches and throw strikes offers a different look than the other starters.
“We like the contrast,” Cash said early in camp. “He’s certainly different than the other four guys who go out there on a five-day plan. He’s put up really, really impressive results for two years and I hope to see it again.”
