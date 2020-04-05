We are probably still at least two months away from the start of the Major League Baseball season, if all goes well.
But as MLB commissioner Rob Manfred tries to figure out exactly what the game will look like when it does return, several reports emerged last week that the league is considering going to a 29-man roster to open the season.
Baseball had already expanded the traditional 25-man roster to 26 for this season as a nod to the era of bullpen expansion and specialization. So faced with the possibility of an overloaded schedule and multiple doubleheaders, the move to a larger roster makes sense.
With that in mind, the Sun will take a position by position look at the Tampa Bay Rays’ roster over the next week and a half or so.
Today we begin with the catchers.
With Travis d’Arnaud off to Atlanta on a lucrative free agent deal, the Rays elected to bring back veteran Mike Zunino for a second season.
The Cape Coral native was a big disappointment at the plate his first season in Tampa Bay. He batted a paltry .165 in 266 at bats in 2019 and after showing 20-home run power his two previous seasons in Seattle, he could only muster 9 homers and 32 RBI last season.
“I was probably trying to do too much,” Zunino said earlier this spring. “(I think it was) trying to get more points on the batting average with just one swing. Trying to do more than you’re capable of.”
Yet, despite those numbers, the Rays showed enough confidence in Zunino to sign him to a $4.5 million deal in the offseason.
That faith is based on the notion that he should show improvement in his second season, but also that he provides a steady glove behind the plate.
“I know he had a down year (offensively),” said veteran starter Charlie Morton earlier this spring. “(You could) see the frustration on his face coming back to the dugout after an at bat, but then to see him unload it and leave it behind when he took the field, that was huge.”
As he was before d’Arnaud showed up last season, 27-year-old Michael Perez figures to again be Zunino’s primary backup. The lefty swinging Perez made 20 starts at catcher in 2019, batting .217 with 2 RBI in 46 at bats.
If the rosters are expanded to 29 that could introduce the notion on a third catcher.
Veterans Chris Herrmann and Kevan Smith were non-roster invitees to big-league camp.
Herrmann, 32, is another left-handed bat who has the added ability to play multiple positions. He hit .389 this spring with 4 RBI in 18 at bats.
The 31-year-old Smith played 67 games for the Angels last season and saw decent time with the White Sox the two seasons before that. Known more for his glove, Smith batted .263 with 4 RBI in 19 at bats this spring.
Former Stone Crab Ronaldo Hernandez is also on the 40-man roster, but after spending last season in Port Charlotte, figures to be ticketed for the minor leagues for at least another year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.