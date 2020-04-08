The Major League Baseball could return as soon as mid-May or as late as mid-July.
No one seems to really be sure exactly when baseball will be back, but in the meantime commissioner Rob Manfred is trying to figure out exactly what the game will look like when it does return.
Several reports emerged recently that the league is considering going to a 29-man roster after having already expanded the traditional 25-man roster to 26 for the 2020 season.
With that in mind, the Sun will take a position-by-position look at the Tampa Bay Rays’ roster over the next week or so.
Today we slide over to third base.
For years third base was the one position Rays managers did not have to worry about. Everyone in Tampa Bay knew that you could just write Evan Longoria's onto the lineup card every day and forget about it.
But since the long-time fan favorite was traded to the San Francisco Giants in December, 2017 there have been questions at the hot corner.
Things look pretty promising heading into this season with the combination of Yandy Diaz, a powerful right-handed hitter, and lefty-swinging free agent acquisition Yoshi Tsutsugo, The Rays being the Rays, this will be anything but a straight platoon with Tsutsugo slated to see time in left field and at DH, while Diaz is a possibility at first and DH as well.
Diaz came up in the Cleveland organization as a third baseman, but the Indians moved him to first in 2018. He came to Tampa Bay in a December 2018 trade and played 50 games at third, 22 games at first and 16 at DH for the Rays in an injury shortened 2019 season.
“I think it looks like he could be playing a little bit more third,” manager Kevin Cash said of Diaz early in training camp. “That could change (because of) injury, but we’re going to keep him at third for time being."
Diaz said he feels comfortable at third.
“I worked a lot of on my throws and on my fielding. Definitely worked on my footwork as well,” Diaz, 28, said through interpreter Manny Navarro early in camp. “At third base you have to have a lot more agility and footwork, whereas as first base you have the chance to sit back a little bit more.”
As long as he can play a decent third base and stay healthy, Diaz's bat figures to keep him in the lineup somewhere.
He opened the year hot at the plate, batting .291 with 6 homers and 17 RBI in April. But he cooled off in May, and thanks in part to injury, finished the year hitting .267 with 14 homers, 38 RBI and 20 doubles in 307 at bats over 79 games.
He made three separate trips to the injured list and never really came back from the last one, transferring to the 60-day list in August. He hit .213 average with 3 homers and 6 RBI in only 12 games after the All-Star break, but returned in time to hit two homers in the Rays’ wild-card win over Oakland.
The muscular 6-foot-2, 215 pounder picked it up this spring hitting .345 in 29 at bats.
Tsutsugo, who signed a two-year, $12 million deal in December, hit 44 homers and drove in 110 runs in 2016 and hit 38 and 89 as recently as 2018, to go with a .284 career batting average in 10 seasons with Yokohama.
Playing third is not completely alien to him, he started 27 games there last season while committing one error.
The 28-year-old tried to lower expectations prior to his first start at third this year, saying through his interpreter Louis Chao: “I’ll do my best. Hopefully, I can make some good plays. But please don’t expect too much right now.’’
After a quick start to the spring season, Tsutsugo cooled down, hitting only .179 with a homer and 3 RBI in 28 at bats.
The final piece at third may be utility man Daniel Robertson, who played 43 games there last season. The Rays are probably hoping that number is a little lower this season, but Robertson is confident he could make a contribution at the position.
“I say the same thing every year, let me play third base every day and I can be a Gold Glove third baseman," he said in February. "But that’s not what I’m here to do. My role is to move around and help the team in different positions.”
