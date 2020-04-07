The latest speculation puts the start of the Major League Baseball somewhere between mid-May and mid-June.
No one seems to really know when baseball will be back, but in the meantime commissioner Rob Manfred is trying to figure out exactly what the game will look like when it does return.
Several reports emerged last week that the league is considering going to a 29-man roster after having already expanded the traditional 25-man roster to 26 for the 2020 season.
With that in mind, the Sun will take a position-by-position look at the Tampa Bay Rays’ roster over the next week or so.
Today we set our sights on second base.
By all outward appearances it would seem that young Brandon Lowe is the obvious candidate to get the bulk of the time at second.
Last season, only his second in the big leagues, the 25-year-old started 60 games at second base while also seeing limited time at first and in the outfield corners.
But the numbers that caught the eye of Rays management were the 17 homers and 51 RBI, to go with a .270 batting average. Lowe boosts a career 120 OPS+ in 425 big league at-bats over two seasons. The 2019 All-Star saw his bid for AL Rookie of the Year honors short circuited by injury.
If the league does indeed go to a 29-man roster, it opens up interesting possibilities for the infield backups.
The most versatile infield defender would appear to be Daniel Robertson. The 26-year-old started 26 games at second, 43 at third base and 16 at shortstop in 2019. He would easily end up as Lowe’s primary backup and fill in as needed elsewhere. There figures to be fewer opportunities for him at third this year, but more on that tomorrow.
“He played every position on the field that you need him to,” fellow infielder Nate Lowe said last month. “He’s a very good right-handed bat, We’re a very left-handed team, so that really helps.”
Robertson raised expectations in 2018 when he hit.262 with 9 homers and 34 RBI in 282 at bats, but struggled at the plate last year, batting .213 with 2 homers and 19 RBI in 207 at bats and was left off the postseason roster.
“I kind of fell into a trap of seeing what other guys are doing and trying to copy it,” he said back in February. “I think it got a little over-analyzed and it jumbled thoughts in my head about what to do.”
Other second base possibilities include Joey Wendle and Mike Brosseau.
The lefty swinging Wendle, 29, hit two homers in the abbreviated spring and batted .300 while playing 139 games for the Rays just two years ago.
While Brosseau played 26 games at second for the Rays as a rookie last year, he didn’t get much of an opportunity this spring, but he did hit .348 in 23 at bats.
